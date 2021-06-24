BGMI Weapon guide: Which is the best assault rifle (AR) in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India's early access is available on the Google Play Store to all users. The title offers an intense battle royale experience with ultra HD quality graphics. There are a lot of maps for players to explore and enjoy.

Players can choose from a variety of weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns and more. It can be difficult for players to choose the best-suited weapon for them. This article discusses which is the best assault rifle in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

The best assault rifle (AR) in Battlegrounds Mobile India

The M416 is the best assault rifle in Battlegrounds Mobile India. It is one of the most versatile weapons in the game and offers significant adaptability to different situations. This weapon is mostly recommended for players who have just started playing the game.

M416 offers great versatility (via BGMI)

This rifle uses 5.56mm rounds and has an initial ammo capacity of 30 bullets per magazine. It deals a base damage of 41 hit points and has a magnificent rate of fire. The M416 assault rifle is available on all maps including the Erangel 2.0, Miramar, Sanhok, Livik, and Karakin.

Recommended attachments for the M416 assault rifle:

Muzzle: Compensator (reduces recoil)

Compensator (reduces recoil) Grip: Half grip (improves recoil control and stability) or laser sight (improves hip-fire and reduces bullet spread)

Half grip (improves recoil control and stability) or laser sight (improves hip-fire and reduces bullet spread) Magazine: Extended Quickdraw Magazine (increases ammo capacity and improves reload time)

Extended Quickdraw Magazine (increases ammo capacity and improves reload time) Stock: Tact-stock (improves stability)

Other mentions:

Groza: This is also one of the deadliest assault rifles available in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The weapon deals heavy damage at close range with its 7.62mm ammunition and an impressive rate of fire. It also deals an average base damage of 49 hit points. The Groza is an exclusive airdrop weapon in the game.

AKM: Another great rifle used by many competitive players as their primary assault weapon. It has an average damage per hit of 49 hit points and uses 7.62mm ammunition as well. The only disadvantage of the weapon is its high recoil control.

