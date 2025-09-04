BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Sep 04, 2025 15:47 GMT
Day 4 of BGMS Week 3 took place on September 4 (Image via YouTube/Nodwin Gaming)
Day 4 of BGMS Week 3 took place on September 4 (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Revenant XSpark ranked first in the overall standings after their 48 matches of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage. The Sensei-led squad has scored 462 points and two Chicken Dinners, as of this writing. Team Soul jumped to second place with 455 points and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming was third with 453 points and four Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Genesis Esports came fourth with 453 points after Day 4 of the BGMS League Week 3. Gods Reign and GodLike have secured fifth and sixth places with 452 and 449 points, respectively. NoNx has won six Chicken Dinners and finished seventh with 417 points. Medal was eighth with 394 points.

Team 8Bit and Global Esports occupied ninth and 10th spots with 384 and 379 points, respectively. True Rippers, led by Jelly, grabbed 11th place with 358 points. Madkings was 18th with 308 points, closely followed by Meta Ninza. Reckoning came 20th with 270 points. Phoenix and TWOB remained in the bottom two with 252 and 207 points, respectively.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Day 4 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3

Ad
  1. Revenant XSpark - 462 points
  2. Team Soul - 455 points
  3. Orangutan - 453 points
  4. Genesis Esports - 453 points
  5. Gods Reign - 451 points
  6. GodLike Esports - 449 points
  7. NoNx Esports - 417 points
  8. Medal Esports - 394 points
  9. 8Bit - 384 points
  10. Global Esports - 379 points
  11. True Rippers - 358 points
  12. Los Hermanos Esports - 337 points
  13. K9 Esports - 336 points
  14. Victores Sumus - 335 points
  15. 4TR Official - 332 points
  16. Team Aryan - 326 points
  17. Marcos Gaming - 318 points
  18. Madkings Esports - 308 points
  19. Meta Ninza - 300 points
  20. Reckoning Esports - 270 points
  21. FS Esports - 266 points
  22. Likitha Esports - 262 points
  23. Phoenix Esports - 252 points
  24. TWOB - 207 points
Ad

Match 69 - Erangel

NoNx performed brilliantly and won the first game of the day with 22 points. It was their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League. GodLike grabbed 19 important points. Meta Ninza and Madkings earned 13 points each.

Match 70 - Miramar

NoNx maintained their rhythm and clinched their sixth Chicken Dinner with 16 points. Phoenix added 18 points to their name. Soul and Genesis garnered 15 and 12 points, respectively. Madkings bagged 11 points.

Admino ranks first in the overall elimination leaderboard after 48 games (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)
Admino ranks first in the overall elimination leaderboard after 48 games (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)

Match 71 - Sanhok

Ad

Reckoning Esports registered a 19-point win. 4TR and Global Esports claimed 12 points each. Medal Esports secured 10 points. K9 Esports and Victores Sumus gained nine points each.

Match 72 - Erangel

Likitha Esports ensured their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 18 points. GodLike, too, had a nice run as they grabbed 19 points. Team Aryan claimed 17 points. Genesis and 8Bit scored eight points each.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications