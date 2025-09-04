BGMS 2025 League Week 3 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Revenant XSpark ranked first in the overall standings after their 48 matches of the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) 2025 League Stage. The Sensei-led squad has scored 462 points and two Chicken Dinners, as of this writing. Team Soul jumped to second place with 455 points and three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming was third with 453 points and four Chicken Dinners.Genesis Esports came fourth with 453 points after Day 4 of the BGMS League Week 3. Gods Reign and GodLike have secured fifth and sixth places with 452 and 449 points, respectively. NoNx has won six Chicken Dinners and finished seventh with 417 points. Medal was eighth with 394 points.Team 8Bit and Global Esports occupied ninth and 10th spots with 384 and 379 points, respectively. True Rippers, led by Jelly, grabbed 11th place with 358 points. Madkings was 18th with 308 points, closely followed by Meta Ninza. Reckoning came 20th with 270 points. Phoenix and TWOB remained in the bottom two with 252 and 207 points, respectively.Day 4 summary of BGMS 2025 League Week 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRevenant XSpark - 462 pointsTeam Soul - 455 pointsOrangutan - 453 pointsGenesis Esports - 453 pointsGods Reign - 451 pointsGodLike Esports - 449 pointsNoNx Esports - 417 pointsMedal Esports - 394 points8Bit - 384 pointsGlobal Esports - 379 pointsTrue Rippers - 358 pointsLos Hermanos Esports - 337 pointsK9 Esports - 336 pointsVictores Sumus - 335 points4TR Official - 332 pointsTeam Aryan - 326 pointsMarcos Gaming - 318 pointsMadkings Esports - 308 pointsMeta Ninza - 300 pointsReckoning Esports - 270 pointsFS Esports - 266 pointsLikitha Esports - 262 pointsPhoenix Esports - 252 pointsTWOB - 207 pointsMatch 69 - ErangelNoNx performed brilliantly and won the first game of the day with 22 points. It was their fifth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League. GodLike grabbed 19 important points. Meta Ninza and Madkings earned 13 points each.Match 70 - MiramarNoNx maintained their rhythm and clinched their sixth Chicken Dinner with 16 points. Phoenix added 18 points to their name. Soul and Genesis garnered 15 and 12 points, respectively. Madkings bagged 11 points.Admino ranks first in the overall elimination leaderboard after 48 games (Image via YouTube/@NODWINgaming)Match 71 - SanhokReckoning Esports registered a 19-point win. 4TR and Global Esports claimed 12 points each. Medal Esports secured 10 points. K9 Esports and Victores Sumus gained nine points each.Match 72 - ErangelLikitha Esports ensured their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGMS League with 18 points. GodLike, too, had a nice run as they grabbed 19 points. Team Aryan claimed 17 points. Genesis and 8Bit scored eight points each.