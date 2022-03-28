BMOC 2022 new registration date: How to register, new date, time, and more

BMOC is scheduled to be the first official tournament of the 2022 season in BGMI esports. The tournament is organized especially for the emerging stars of the country. Since the tournament is set to begin in April, the registrations began a couple of weeks back and were supposed to end yesterday.

However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the registrations were extended. Here are more details about the matter.

What is the revised end date and time of BMOC's registration process?

The registration for BMOC 2022 began on March 14 and the initial deadline was set for March 27 at 11:59 pm IST. However, the website went into maintenance after facing a huge surge in traffic. To compensate, the deadline for the registration was extended till 11:59 pm IST on March 28. Furthermore, players will be able to manage their respective squads till 9:00 pm IST on 29 March.

Rules and registration process

Players willing to register in the last few hours before the registration process ends must remember that all players must be of Indian nationality. Furthermore, each player must have an in-game ID level of 25 or higher and a tier level of Platinum V or higher.

They must also maintain the six-man roster lineup rule. This will see four players actively participating in a match, while the two other teammates will play the role of substitutes.

Once the requirements are met, BGMI players can follow the steps below to register for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022:

Step 1: Navigate your way to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India or click here to open the registration page. You can also click on the in-game registration tab to visit the registration page.

Step 2: Provide your email and then enter the OTP received in the email. Then, click on Verify.

Step 3: Head over to the next page and provide the required information:

First Name Last Name Date of Birth Mobile Number BGMI ID In-game Name Gender ID Proof Number Scan and upload a ID proof approved by the Indian Government (containing the given ID Proof Number). Also, scan and upload a front-facing Profile Picture.

Step 4: Click on Proceed.

Step 5: Read the Terms and Conditions of BMOC and tick all the boxes.

Step 6: Select a category from Find Team, Create Team, or Join Team to get enlisted in a team (only Team Captains are urged to create teams for the official tournament).

Step 7: Share the invitation code with the rest of the players on the roster (for an IGL) or join a team using the shared invitation code (for other squadmates).

Edited by Siddharth Satish