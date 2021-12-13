Can BGMI be played on 2 GB RAM devices? Optimal settings and FPS details revealed

Since BGMI's release in July, it has become one of the top-grossing battle royale games on mobile. Players across the country are flocking towards it to immerse themselves in the BR mode.

With the esports scenario thriving in the country and BGIS 2021 underway, many players are playing the title on mid-end or high-end devices. However, many players still play Battlegrounds Mobile India on low-end phones.

What are the minimum system requirements to play BGMI on 2 GB RAM devices?

Krafton had previously created a poll on its official Discord server, asking players to cite their reasons for wanting a BGMI Lite release. However, there has been no official announcement from the developers since then.

As a result, players owning devices with 2 GB RAM need to know the device requirements to play the 1.7 update of the game.

Here's a look at the minimum system requirements:

For Android:

OS: Android 4.3 or above

RAM: At least 1.5 GB

For iOS:

OS: Above iPhone 6S, iOS 9.0 or higher

RAM: Minimum of 2 GB RAM

Hence, it can be concluded that BGMI can be played on devices with 2 GB RAM, provided the other system requirements are met.

What are the optimal settings for BGMI to run on 2GB RAM devices?

1) Graphics Settings

Graphics settings play an essential role in deciding the outcome of a battle royale game. For users playing BGMI on 2 GB RAM phones, choosing the optimized graphics settings can enhance their gaming experience considerably.

Players need to choose the lowest graphics option available on their devices for a lag-free gaming experience. While some 2 GB RAM phones offer the Super Smooth option, others only provide the Smooth option. Users need to choose one of these two.

2) FPS Settings

Frame per second (FPS) settings play a key role in BGMI. Gamers who have better FPS have performed better than those who play the game in low FPS settings. Furthermore, it becomes imperative for users with 2 GB RAM devices to play in the highest FPS settings available to enjoy the title properly.

Players need to choose the Ultra option while playing on Super Smooth Graphics or the High FPS option while playing BGMI in the Smooth Graphics setting.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer