Can BGMI be played on 2GB RAM Android devices? Requirements and compatibility details (March 2022)

Amongst the various video games available in the Indian mobile gaming market, BGMI has emerged as one of the top action games. Hailing from the Battle Royale genre, the game has seen millions of gamers across the country enjoy themselves while rekindling their memories of playing PUBG Mobile, which is now banned in the country.

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton Inc., bring in updates at periodic intervals to enhance the BR gaming experience for players. These updates witness the introduction of several new features, mechanisms, cosmetics, items, and a lot more.

However, these updates have their own system requirements. Since the game's player base is on an incline, the question arises whether the latest version can be played on low-end devices.

What are the minimum device requirements to play the latest BGMI 1.8 update?

Battlegrounds Mobile India has always catered to the needs of its massive player base, which has seen a staggering rise since the ban on the rival game, Garena Free Fire. The 1.8 update is the latest in-game update on the Google Play Store, just less than a few months back.

The 1.8 update brought some improvements that saw some bugs and glitches being removed. Furthermore, the popular Spider-Man mode and the Jujutsu Kaisen mode were also introduced, which celebrated the game's official collaboration with the brands.

Players with 2GB RAM on Android devices willing to download BGMI must meet the game's minimum system requirements. Here is a glance at the requirements:

Minimum Android version - Android 4.3.1 or above

- Android 4.3.1 or above RAM - 2GB (recommended 3GB for lag-free gaming)

- 2GB (recommended 3GB for lag-free gaming) Current version - 1.8.0

- 1.8.0 Download size - 800 MB (Variable)

- 800 MB (Variable) Additional resources - 711.1MB (HD pack) or 426.4MB (Low-specifications pack)

Conclusion

Since the developers have set the minimum RAM requirement at 2GB, players with 2GB of RAM on their Android devices can download and play the game's ongoing update. However, to enhance their experience, they must remember to play the game in the following in-game settings:

Graphics: So Smooth

So Smooth Frame Rate: High

High Texture: Colorful

Colorful Anti Aliasing: Off

Edited by Yasho Amonkar