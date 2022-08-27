Can BGMI players still purchase Royale Pass after ban in India?

Popular battle royale game BGMI was removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on 28 July. The Indian government ordered the storefronts to do so because they believed that user data was being compromised.

The incident was followed by a restriction on UC purchases. However, the in-game servers are still online. This has raised questions in the minds of users who are wondering whether they can purchase Royale Pass after the ban.

The new Month 14 Royale Pass can be purchased in BGMI using stored UC

The Month 13 Royale Pass concluded on 18 August, and the new Month 14 RP arrived in BGMI at 7:30 am IST on 19 August. However, those who already had adequate UC left in their account to purchase the Royale Pass were unable to do so.

While many assumed that this was a glitch, others believed that the problem arose due to restrictions on UC purchases from either Codashop or the in-game store.

However, much to the delight of gamers, the Royale Pass was made available for purchase around 5:30 pm IST on 22 August. Many players immediately purchased the Royale Pass and completed the weekly missions to get their hands on exclusive rewards.

BGMI Month 14 Royale Pass details and rewards

The ongoing Month 14 Royale Pass is available in two variants. While the base Elite Pass variant is available for 360 UC, the upgraded Elite Pass Plus variant can be bought for 960 UC. However, gamers who previously bought the Month 13 Royale Pass can use a 60 UC discount coupon when buying the new Month 14 RP.

Following the format of previous Royale Passes, the new Month 13 Royale Pass has introduced plenty of new rewards that users can get after completing daily and weekly missions.

The new Nights of the Fables RP has two tabs — free and paid. The former offers gamers only a few items. However, the latter offers plenty of new cosmetics, gun skins, and more.

Here's a look at the various ranked rewards included in the new BGMI 14 RP:

RP Rank 1: Emerald Leaf PP-Bizon and an Oasis Idol Set

RP Rank 5: Oasis Idol Cover

RP Rank 10: Gilded Flower backpack

RP Rank 15: RP Avatar (M14), Gemstone Ring Ornament, and Street Dance Emote (available in the free RP section)

RP Rank 20: Perfume Bottle Stun Grenade and an Enchanted Wish Parachute (included in the free RP section)

RP Rank 23: Nightfarer Glasses (included in the free RP section)

RP Rank 25: Nightfarer Set (included in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 30: Imperial Gold Speedboat Finish and a Royal Aurum Emote

RP Rank 35: Blazing Rose S1897 (included in the free RP tab)

RP Rank 40: Gold Feather MK47

RP Rank 45: Royal Aurum mask

RP Rank 50: Royal Aurum Set and a Royal Aurum Cover

Several BGMI players have already purchased the new M14 RP, and many more are expected to do so in the days to come.

