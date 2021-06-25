CarryMinati's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon make an official release to leading app stores. Currently, players can play the Early Access version, which is available for free on the Play Store.

Ajey 'CarryMinati' Nagar is one of the most beloved streamers from India. He streams different mobile, PC, and console games and has a huge following across the country. This article dives into his Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and other details.

Battlegrounds Mobile India ID

CarryMinati's BGMI ID number is 545247961. His in-game character's name is Khalidjamonday, and his ID level is 50. His total achievement points are 2170, and his current popularity count is more than 300K.

CarryMinati is a two-finger thumb player and doesn't use a gyroscope sensor to aim or control recoil. Instead, he plays the game on Asus ROG 5 smartphone.

K/D ratio and stats

Squad stats

CarryMinati's stats in BGMI

In the ongoing season of Battlegrounds Mobile India, CarryMinati has only played 18 matches and won three. He has garnered a total kill count of 48 with a K/D ratio of 2.67. His headshot percentage is 33.3%, and the average damage per match is 433 hitpoints. His highest kills per match are nine, and his overall accuracy is 8.2% in BGMI.

Tier stats

CarryMinati tier stats in BGMI

CarryMinati's tier rank in classic squad mode is Gold II. In Solo classic mode, he is in Silver V tier, and in duo, his tier rank is Silver I.

Social media

CarryMinati is a famous YouTube and streamer. He has two channels on YouTube, namely CarryMinati and CarryisLive. 30.9 million people are subscribed to CarryMinati, while CarryisLive has 9.44 million subscribers. He has posted 740 videos on CarryisLive with a total view count of more than one billion views.

He is also a renowned influencer on Instagram with 13 million followers. He has posted 409 posts related to different stuff including, his personal and professional life. He also has 2.6 million followers on Twitter, which he joined in November 2014.

Note: Stats related to both game and social handles in this article were recorded at the time of writing. These changes are subject to change as players continue to play more games in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

