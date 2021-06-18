Hydra Dynamo Battlegrounds Mobile India ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more

Krafton has released early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India for everyone on the Google Play Store. The game has become a prominent source of entertainment and content creation.

Aadii 'Dynamo' Sawant was one of the few creators who first gained early access to Battlegrounds Mobile India. His first stream crossed 7.5 million views and more than 500k likes. This article discussed Hydra Dynamo's BGMI ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more.

Hydra Dynamo Battlegrounds Mobile India ID:

Hydra Dynamo's BGMI ID is 591948701. His in-game character's name is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO. His current popularity count has crossed 3 million, and his achievement points are 4595. Hydra Dynamo is a 3-finger claw player that uses the gyroscope to recoil control and aim in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Hydra Dynamo Battlegrounds Mobile India K/D ratio and stats:

Squad stats:

In the current season of BGMI, Dynamo has played 153 classic matches and won 58 out of them, which counts for his impressive win ratio of 32.9%. His K/D ratio is 3.27, which is decent, and his headshot percentage is 29.3%. He deals an average damage of 558.8 hitpoints per match with an accuracy of 11.5%.

Hydra Dynamo Tier stats

Hydra Dynamo Battlegrounds Mobile India stats

Hydra Dynamo's tier rank is Ace 3 star in the squad tier ranking. In the solo ranking, he is in the Silver III tier, and in the duo, his tier rank is Silver I tier.

Hydra Dynamo Social Handles:

Hydra Dynamo's YouTube channel is one of the biggest gaming channels with 9.6 million subscribers. He has posted over 1600 videos on his channel, and his total views are more than 943 million.

He is also active on Instagram with 2.1 million followers and has posted 163 posts. His Twitter account has more than 170k followers where he posts stuff related to his professional and personal life.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the players continue to play more games in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

