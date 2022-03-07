Casetoo's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more (March 2022)

The rise of BGMI in the Indian gaming market has been staggering and can be accredited to the joint efforts of content creators who work tirelessly to create content from the game. This encouraged many gamers to join the game.

Aditya "Casetoo" Sharma is amongst the content creators who acted as an inspiration to gamers across the country, showing them that young creators too can make a livelihood out of gaming. Known for his fun commentary, tips and tricks videos, Casetoo has tried to entertain his audience through his daily videos.

Details of BGMI pro player and YouTuber Casetoo

BGMI ID and IGN

Every player in Battlegrounds Mobile India is given unique numbers that act as their identity, distinguishing them from the rest. Casetoo's BGMI ID is 5108853226.

Casetoo's fans can search for him using his in-game name (IGN) and send him popularity to help him climb up the popularity rankings. His IGN in the game is SellMON Bhai.

Seasonal Stats

Casetoo's gameplay has impressed many critics and fans in the community. Although he hasn't played as many matches as in other seasons, he has still managed to posit himself in the Crown V tier in C2S4.

Snippet showing Casetoo's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Casetoo has played just 57 classic BR mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 22. Casetoo has reached the Top 10 in 39 games, along with his teammates. He has managed a total of 107016.0 damage with average damage of 1877.5. Furthermore, he has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 14.60 with 832 total finishes to his credit.

However, 38 most finishes and 4905 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4 so far.

Monthly earnings

Due to his impressive gameplay and fun-filled content, Casetoo has emerged as one of the most popular Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTubers in the last few months. His primary source of income is through his main YouTube channel, which has more than 2.72 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Casetoo has earned between $2.3K and $36.6K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

