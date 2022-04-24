Casetoo's BGMI ID, stats, rank and YouTube income in April 2022

The BGMI community has been blessed as various players and content creators have put forward the versatility of the game. They have attracted players and gamers to their content on a daily basis.

Aditya "Casetoo" Sharma stands as an inspiration to many upcoming young gamers in the country. He broke through all prejudices and proved his critics wrong by becoming one of the most prominent names in the Indian gaming community. He is popular amongst his fans for his fun commentary, tips and tricks videos.

BGMI pro player and YouTuber Casetoo's profile and stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Casetoo's popularity has made his in-game ID one of the most searched profiles in the game. Players can search for his ID to send him friend requests and play alongside him. Casetoo's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID is 5108853226.

Furthermore, players can also search for Casetoo's profile using his in-game name (IGN): SellMON Bhai.

Seasonal Stats

Casetoo plays solo vs squads in most matches, this helps him perform better and showcase his prowess as a gunslinger. His countless clutches have silenced his critics over time.

His brilliant assaulting skills and pin-point spotting of enemies have helped him reach as high as the Diamond I tier with 3648 total accumulated points. With more than three weeks left before the season concludes, Casetoo has a chance to reach the Ace or Conqueror tier.

Snippet showing BGMI pro player and Youtuber - Casetoo's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Casetoo has already played 310 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has obtained 'Chicken Dinners' in 44 of them. With his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 84 games.

Casetoo has managed 309877.0 total damage with an average damage of 999.6. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.11 and outclassed a total of 2205 enemies, a great stat in itself.

However, Casetoo's aggressive gameplay is also reflected in his headshot percentage of 21.7 and an average survival time of 8.3 minutes. Moreover, 39 most finishes and 5480 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the current C2S5.

Note: Casetoo' stats were recorded at the time of writing, and they are subject to change over time.

YouTube Income

Casetoo has emerged as a big gaming YouTuber in the last few months. His fun-filled content and impressive skillset have helped him gather over 2.78 million subscribers.

From his popular YouTube channel, Casetoo has managed to earn between $2.1K and $33.3K in the last 30 days (based on the stats provided by Social Blade).

