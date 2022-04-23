New regional rankings in BGMI: How to set region and feature in ranking list

Krafton has always tried to bring new features with new updates in BGMI to enhance players' gaming experience. The latest 1.9 update has introduced a new regional ranking feature in the game.

Gamers can use it to get exclusive titles that will hand them the bragging rights of a specific region in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Everything to know about new regional ranking feature in BGMI

The new region feature in Battlegrounds Mobile India, once set, will be applied to the in-game rankings and moments that will help users know about others from the same locality. This is extremely helpful for those in constant search of teammates conversing in the same language.

How to set region in Battlegrounds Mobile India

To set the region in the game, players must follow several steps, as seen below:

Step 1: Log into the game using the Google Play, Twitter, or Facebook account

Log into the game using the Google Play, Twitter, or Facebook account Step 2: Click on Slide up arrow present in the bottom right corner of the screen

Click on Slide up arrow present in the bottom right corner of the screen Step 3: Select Region to head to the new page where details are given about the new system

Select Region to head to the new page where details are given about the new system Step 4: Click on the 'Tap to Configure option and select the desired province and city from the drop-down options.

However, users must remember that once they select a region of their choice, the region settings will be locked, and they will not be able to change it for 30 days.

How does new regional ranking system work in BGMI?

The new regional ranking system has been added to the game to make it more competitive, as players can show off their new titles in the main lobby. However, these titles are not permanent, and the leaderboards are refreshed every Monday.

Gamers within the top 100 in a particular category will get to use the title. They must, however, have a minimum tier of Diamond V.

While the Win Rankings Section only has three lists — Solo Wins, Duo Wins, and Squad Wins, the Speciality Rankings have different lists. Here's a look at the various BGMI titles present in the Speciality Rankings.

Terminator: Players with most winning finishes

Players with most winning finishes Gunslinger: Players with most finishes

Players with most finishes Headshots: Players with most headshot finishes

Players with most headshot finishes Berserker: Players with highest total damage

Players with highest total damage Grenadier: Players with most grenade kills

Players with most grenade kills Scavenger: Players who have looted most airdrops

Players who have looted most airdrops Close Encounter: Players with most finishes in short-range fights

Players with most finishes in short-range fights Middle Man: Players with most finishes in mid-range fights

Players with most finishes in mid-range fights Long Shot: Players with most kills in long-range (over 300 meters)

Gamers can now select their regions and get grinding to reach the top and earn these titles.

Edited by Ravi Iyer