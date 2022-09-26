Clutchgod's BGMI ID, complete stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Vivek "Clutchgod" Aabhas stands out as one of the finest In-Game Leaders (IGL) in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming community. His consistency in domestic as well as international tournaments (PUBG Mobile) throughout the years has helped him rise to the top. He currently plies his trade for GodLike Esports but features in the lineup of Team INS in different tournaments as well.

Aside from being an effective player, Clutchgod is also a streamer and a fitness freak. His occasional streams are usually flooded with fans who flock to watch his gameplay and gather tips and ideas from him.

Details of BGMI star Clutchgod that fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Similar to other popular games, Battlegrounds Mobile India offers its users a unique code that acts as their in-game identity. This ID cannot be changed and can be used to search for a specific player to send him friend requests and for in-game popularity. Meanwhile, the in-game name (IGN) of a player acts as the moniker through which they are referred to in the gaming community.

While Clutchgod's ID in BGMI is 581112228, his IGN is CLUTCHGODx12.

Seasonal Stats

The star player has only played a few classic matches in the new season, although still managing to reach the Platinum I tier, accumulating 3173 points.

Snippet showing BGMI star Clutchgod's stats in the new C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Clutchgod played only 11 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he managed to win 3 Chicken Dinners, displaying sheer dominance and even helped his squad reach the top ten in 6 games.

Clutchgod has managed 12273.7 total damage with an average damage of 1115.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 6.27 and has outclassed 69 enemies in total. Although he is an IGL, the aforementioned stats show his worth as a fragger.

Clutchgod's impressive assaulting skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 15.9. He also has an average survival time of 13.3 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 13.1, making him a complete all-rounder.

His best outing so far in the re-introduced Chapter Season 7 is 17 finishes and 2687 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Clutchgod's stats were considered while writing this article and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube Earnings

Along with his teammates from TSM Entity, Clutchgod joined GodLike Esports in 2021. The transfer made him one of the highest-earning BGMI players in the Indian esports community. The pro athlete even owns a popular YouTube channel that currently has over 448K subscribers, through which he earns a decent amount of money each month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Vivek Aabhas has generated earnings between $11 - $179 in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 1K new subscribers during this period. These numbers are set to increase once he gets back to streaming regularly.

Note: Despite many popular streamers streaming BGMI, Indian players are urged to refrain from playing the game as it is currently blocked by the Indian government.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far