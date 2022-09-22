Why fans shouldn't expect BGMI 2.2 update after latest RP lock

The popular BR title BGMI's removal from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on 28 July left the entire gaming community stunned. No new updates have appeared in the game since the incident, and players are concerned about the future of the battle royale title.

Although the latest 2.2 update was released for PUBG Mobile players on 13 September, it is yet to be implemented in the Indian variant of the game. Furthermore, the reintroduction of C3S7 and the unavailability of the Royale Pass have led to confusion regarding the latest update.

BGMI 2.2 update's release in the near future looks uncertain

Popular YouTubers like Classified YT and Lucky Man previously uploaded videos talking about the bleak chances of the 2.2 update getting released in BGMI. In the videos, the YouTubers mentioned that gamers might have to play the existing modes for the next two months due to the lack of an update. Their predictions were initially confirmed when the C3S7 was reintroduced earlier yesterday (20 September).

However, Krafton later issued an in-game notice announcing that the reintroduction of Cycle 3 Season 7 was a typo. After the notice, Cycle 3 Season 8 began normally and is currently taking place in the game.

The RP section was also locked yesterday, and a 28-day unlock timer is currently displayed. This hints that there will be no Month 15 RP available in the game. In this case, it is highly likely that the M16 RP's release will also be postponed.

Taking everything into consideration, it seems unlikely that the 2.2 update will be released in BGMI any time soon. Players may have to wait until the 2.3 update for the game to be relaunched in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Exciting features of the 2.2 update that Indian players might miss out on

Every update in PUBG Mobile is usually incorporated into the Indian variant as well. However, as mentioned earlier, the 2.2 update is yet to appear in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here's a look at the list of features available in PUBG Mobile's 2.2 update that Indian gamers are missing out on in BGMI:

The new 1x1 map - Nusa (with new NS2000 Shotgun, Lift, Zipline, new vehicle Quad, S Special Recall, along with many other exciting features). Erangel updates - new Rainbow weather, Mountain bike together with bike parking system, Treasure Supply Chest, Flash Shop, changes in some areas (like Hospital, Pochinki, Mylta Power, and Ferry Pier), and exclusive Functioning Gas Station. New Halloween mode and theme. UI upgrade. New game mode - Gear Front. New crossbow (can fire ropes and flammable arrows). Exclusive European-themed vicinity - Strange town (only found in Ranked Erangel). Voice-to-text in-match chat. Improvements to guns like AUG, MK14, Mini14, and SKS. Knockout effect. A new merit system.

It remains to be seen when Krafton will be able to settle matters with the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and relaunch the game for Indian players. Until then, players may not get to see the new update in BGMI.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far