Clutchgod's BGMI ID, stats, season rank, real name, YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

The BGMI community has been blessed with several names representing India on the global stage and has made the entire nation proud. Clutchgod rose through the ranks playing for Team Soul and Team Solo Mid. He currently plies his trade for GodLike Esports.

He is followed by many players and fans across the country trying to learn IGL skills from the superstar. He is also a content creator as he live streams the game on his YouTube channel occasionally, where he converses with his audience, giving them tips and tricks.

Things to know about BGMI star Clutchgod and his performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID, IGN, and real name

Vivek Aabhas is one of the most renowned individuals in the BGMI gaming community. As a result, his in-game ID - 581112228, searched by his fans, is considerably popular.

Players can also send him friend requests in the game using his in-game name (IGN) - ClutchgodxGodL.

Seasonal stats and rank

Being the IGL of the crowd's favorite team, GodLike Esports, Clutchgod is a regular feature in BGMI esports scrims and tournaments. Despite having such a busy schedule, he still takes time out to play classic matches alongside his friends and randoms.

His impeccable skills and brilliant game reading have helped him reach as high as the Ace Master tier with 4736 points. If he plays more regularly, he has a chance to get the Ace Dominator tier before the season concludes.

Snippet showing GodL Clutchgod's stats in May 2022 (Image via Krafton)

In the current season, Clutchgod has played 91 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 16 of those matches. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 62 games.

Clutchgod has managed 107128.7 total damage with average damage of 1177.2. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.42 and has outplayed 584 enemies.

However, Clutchgod's marksman skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 18.2. Moreover, 21 most finishes and 2883 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube income

As mentioned earlier, Clutchgod is the IGL of GodLike Esports. Hence, the team pays him a handsome salary per month. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel, which further increases his monthly revenue.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Clutchgod has accrued more than 3K subscribers and earned between $31 and $492 in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 445K subscribers. These stats will increase as he becomes more active on the platform in the coming days.

