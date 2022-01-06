Did GodLike Esports qualify for BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals? 

BGIS 2021 is BGMI's first major official tournament. The craze around the tournament has been immense and the teams' performance in the competition has justified the hype. Players across the nation registered and participated in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 to square off against the invited teams.

GodLike Esports have become the team to beat in BGMI esports after acquiring a formidable lineup made up of some world-class players such as Jonathan, Clutchgod, Zgod, and Neyoo.

However, they could only finish second to Enigma Gaming in Round 3 of the BGIS Online Qualifiers, with 51 total points. In this article, we take a closer look at their performance.

How did GodLike Esports perform in the BGIS 2021 Quarter-Finals?

GodLike Esports was drafted into Group 4 of the BGIS Quarter-Finals round on January 5, 2022. Heading into it, the team had high expectations riding on their shoulders as they were deemed tournament favorites by pundits of the game.

However, after several top BGMI Esports teams had already faced elimination by the time the Quarter-Finals rolled around, GodLike approached the battleground with caution.

Jonathan, Neyoo, Clutchgod and Zgod were at ease during the last couple of matches and asserted their dominance in the lobby. They ended the day by topping the Group 4 table with 96 points.

The unfavorable water zone in the first Erangel match upset the team's hopes as they could only accumulate five finishes. However, GodLike began their dominance from the second match of the day, when they secured 13 total finishes. The next Erangel match saw them fight against the zone to take third position.

All hell broke loose when Team INV dropped into Yasnaya Polyana — GodLike's drop location — and took the fight to them. However, the four GodLike players finished Team INV's players one-by-one using fist or pan. In doing so, they surely cautioned their Semi-Final competition about landing in their drop location! GodLike Esports moving into the BGIS 2021 Semi-Finals will no doubt pose a threat to every other team in the lobby.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee