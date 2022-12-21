Draco Games' BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

The entry of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) into the Indian gaming market in 2021 significantly contributed to the growth of esports and gaming in India. It gave many youngsters a chance to make a name for themselves in the world of gaming content creation.

Ankit "Draco" Sharma is a popular Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTuber. Although he began his career uploading PUBG Mobile videos, his content on the Indian version of the game shot him to fame. Out of all his uploaded content, his gameplay and crate-opening videos are the most watched ones.

Details about BGMI content creator Draco Games that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Draco's BGMI ID can use this code — 5107608768 — or his IGN, DracoGamesYT, to find his profile.

Draco is currently the co-leader of a clan he created called 2Cr. Fans can send him clan requests to stand a chance to play with him. Since he mostly plays classic matches to churn out content, fans might have a chance to feature in his videos.

Seasonal stats and rank

Draco is ranked Ace Master in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 5037 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Dominator tier in the next couple of livestreams.

Draco Games has incredible stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has participated in 308 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in as many as 51 matchups (with a win rate of 16.6%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 219 matches.

Draco has dealt a total damage of 274867.3 and an average damage of 892.4. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 4.38 and has outplayed 1349 enemies.

His fantastic fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 17.8 with 240 headshots. On average, he has survived 14.0 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Draco's best outing came in a match where he garnered 19 finishes, with 3170 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Draco Games' Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, Draco Games' main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 1.38 million subscribers. The rank pusher has uploaded 2129 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Ankit Sharma has earned $1.4k - $23.1k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 57 lakh video views during the same period. These stats highlight his progress as a content creator over time.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was banned by the MeitY department under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, on July 28, 2022. Hence, players in the country are urged not to download or play the blocked BR game.

