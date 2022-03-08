Dynamo BGMI ID, monthly income, in-game stats and more revealed

When it comes to BGMI and its list of influencers, Aaditya "Dynamo" sits on top. Dynamo broke onto the scene with his jaw-dropping sniping skills, making him a pioneer in the game.

Dynamo is considered a cult figure in the Indian gaming community and is the biggest Battlegrounds Mobile India YouTuber in the country in terms of subscribers.

To date, he streams the game and entertains his audience, who flock to watch him lead his team.

Details of BGMI pro player and streamer Dynamo as of March 2022

BGMI ID and IGN

ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is a set of numbers that helps distinguish a player from another. Dynamo's ID in the game is 591948701. His fans can search for his ID and send him popularity to help him climb through the in-game popularity rankings.

On the other hand, in-game name (IGN) matters a lot as players are referred to by their IGNs instead of their names in real life. Dynamo's BGMI IGN is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

Seasonal stats

Despite his tight schedule where he stays busy managing his clan Hydra and participating in many events as a popular YouTuber, Dynamo has found time to stream Battlegrounds Mobile India, exhibiting great sun skills. This has helped him reach as high as the Ace tier with 4271 points in C2S4.

Snippet showing Dynamo's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Dynamo has played a mere 49 classic BR mode matches this season and has won 'Chicken Dinners' in 18 of those matches. He has reached the Top 10 in 38 games, along with his teammates. Dynamo has managed to deal 47388.7 damage with an average damage of 967.1.

Furthermore, he has maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 5.63, with 276 total finishes to his credit. However, 19 most finishes and 3096 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4 so far.

Monthly Income

Dynamo is the owner of one of the biggest Esports organizations in the country - Hydra. However, his primary source of income is through his YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, which has more than 10 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Dynamo has earned between $1.4K and $23K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

