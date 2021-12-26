Dynamo’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earning, and more

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is a cult figure in the BGMI and PUBG Mobile gaming community. When PUBG Mobile was first released in late 2017, Dynamo was one of the first YouTubers to break through and make a name for himself. He made gamers in India realize that Gaming can be deemed a full-time profession.

Dynamo named his YouTube channel - Dynamo Gaming, inspired by the world-famous magician of the same name. Although he began his YouTube journey back in 2018, PUBG Mobile and now BGMI made him a household name in the gaming community.

Everything about BGMI streamer Dynamo in 2021

BGMI ID and IGN

Every BGMI player has a unique ID that distinguishes them from the rest. Dynamo's in-game ID is 591948701. Dynamo's ID is one of the most sought-after IDs in the game and can be found easily by navigating through the popularity ranking where he sits comfortably in the fourth position.

The in-game name (IGN) is of crucial importance in video games. BGMI players are not referred to by their real-life names but by their in-game names. The game offers a search engine where players can be searched using their IGN. Dynamo's in-game name is H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.

BGMI stats

Stats in BGMI reflect a player's performance in an in-game season. Here are Dynamo's stats for the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 of the game:

Snippet showing Dynamo's stats in C1S3 (Image via Krafton)

Dynamo has played 81 classic matches in Squad Mode. He has won 18 matches and reached the TOP 10 in 49 matches with 417 finishes. Dynamo has a commendable F/D Ratio of 5.15 in BGMI.

Known for his great sniping skills that got him popular in the first place, Dynamo has a headshot percentage of 19.4 and has an average damage of 802.1.

Monthly income

Dynamo is a full-time BGMI streamer and content creator on YouTube. His channel, Dynamo Gaming, has a subscriber base of more than 10 million, making him the most popular YouTuber for the game in India. Apart from streaming, Dynamo also owns the Hydra Esports organizations.

Furthermore, he is also a Battlegrounds Mobile official partner and has indulged in several endorsements, which have resulted in him earning more than ₹25 lakhs per month.

