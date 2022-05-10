Dynamo's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more details (May 2022)

Content creators and influencers have helped BGMI reach a large audience. Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is a pioneer in this field as he has guided millions to immerse themselves in the BR experience of the game.

His tactical gameplay and sniping skills have helped him rise through the ranks and posit himself at the pinnacle. He has a loyal and massive fan-base in the BGMI community. Fans flock to his live streams in massive numbers where the superstar interacts with his audience.

Things to know about BGMI partner and popular streamer Dynamo and his performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5

BGMI ID and IGN

Dynamo is followed by millions in the gaming community, which is why fans search for his in-game ID on a daily basis to send him friend requests. His ID can be searched using the code 591948701.

Fans can also find his ID using his popular in-game name (IGN) - 'H¥DRA丨DYNAMO.' The special characters in his in-game name distinguish his profile from the fake ones created by other players.

Seasonal stats and rank

On regular days, Dynamo stays busy managing the Hydra clan and works with Krafton as a Battlegrounds Mobile India partner to improve the game's quality for a better user experience. He even engages in shooting for other brands, which gives him scarce time to play Classic matches.

However, he has still managed to take time out of his busy schedule and has played a few matches this season. Dynamo is currently placed in the Ace tier with 4607 total points.

Snippet showing how Dynamo performed in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the current season, Dynamo has played 67 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has won a 'Chicken Dinner' in 20 of those matches. Accompanied by his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 58 games.

Dynamo has managed 64625.6 total damage with an average damage of 964.6. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 3.85 and has outplayed a total of 258 enemies, an impressive stat in itself.

Dynamo's insane sniping skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 24.0. Moreover, 10 highest kills and 2876 total damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S5.

YouTube Income

Dynamo requires no introduction to the BGMI fans and players across the country. He is the owner and leader of the crowd-favorite organization, Hydra. However, his main source of revenue is his popular YouTube channel, Dynamo Gaming, where uploads gameplay videos and streams BGMI.

Dynamo's channel currently has a subscriber base of over 10 million. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Dynamo has accrued a revenue between $2.9K and $46.3K from his channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Mayank Shete