Erangel vs Vikendi: Which BGMI map is better for rank push?

BGMI is one of the most played and loved games in the battle royale category. The ultra HD graphics quality and armory make this game a fan favorite. There are five different classic maps available for players to explore.

Erangel and Vikendi are considered one of the most popular maps and offer an exhilarating BR experience. Both provide excellent opportunities for users looking to push their tier ranks.

Better map for rank push between Erangel and Vikendi in BGMI

Erangel

Erangel map in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

It is the oldest map available in BGMI, with an in-game size is 8x8 km, making it one of the biggest in the title. It has some of the most striking dynamics available for gamers to view and enjoy.

Erangel is a significant choice as rank-pushing players are familiar with all the locations on the map. It becomes easy for players to choose the best drop locations and rotate into safe zones. They can get their hands on all the best weapons like M416, DP-28, and AWM.

Vikendi

Vikendi map in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The Vikendi map is based on the ice theme and has most of its areas covered in snow. Users can even see footprints of others and vehicle tire marks in the snow. It enhances the overall gameplay experience of players and makes the game much more user-interactive.

Players can also get their hands on exclusive weapons and vehicles like G36C and Zima on the Vikendi map.

Those looking to rank push can also try the Vikendi map as it offers a new gaming experience. However, its small size is excellent for aggressive gamers, but passive players might find it challenging to play.

Final verdict

In terms of size, the Vikendi map is smaller and offers less space for players to loot. Erangel is larger and has many locations to drop and get the desired loot first and then engage in gunfights, so it might prove the better option of the two.

In the end, it depends on a player's choice to play the map of their desire as pushing rank to leagues like Conqueror requires lots of patience and skill.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer