ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season Day 8: Overall points table, highlights, and more 

Chemin Esports regained their spot at the top on Day 8 of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. This squad has amassed 248 points, along with 86 kills and two Chicken Dinners. Entity Gaming is in second place with 248 points and one victory. Team Soul and WSB Gaming have grabbed 243 and 218 points, respectively, so far.

Gods Reign, led by BGMI star Destro, acquired 217 points from 24 games. Carnival Gaming is in seventh place with 211 points, followed by Alibaba Raiders with 206.

Day 8 favored Blind Esports, who moved up to the ninth spot with 202 points. GodLike Esports displayed an impressive performance in the last game on that day and jumped to the 14th spot with 18 points.

Day 8 results of ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups B and C

The day opener saw Reckoning Esports claim a 24-point Chicken Dinner. Alibaba Raiders played magnificently to acquire 17 points. Medal found some momentum after several poor games and secured 14 crucial points in this one. Chemin was able to touch double digits and took 10 points.

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups B and C

Carnival Gaming, the former Soul lineup, grabbed a 29-point victory in this game. Revenant Esports added 20 points to their name, while Chemin Esports and Reckoning captured 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel - Groups B and C

Hydra Official made a terrific comeback in their last Day 8 game and notched up a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team IFlick (18 points) fought brilliantly against Hydra in the last zone but, unfortunately, lost to them. Orangutan collected 14 points in an impressive manner.

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups A and D

It was 8Bit who pulled off a fantastic 27-point Chicken Dinner in the fourth battle of Day 8. Blind Esports played flawlessly and gained 16 points, thanks to BGMI pro Darklord. Gujarat Tigers and Team Zero obtained 15 points each.

Match 5 - Vikendi - Groups A and D

Genxfm Esports dominated the fifth game and seized a huge 30-point Chicken Dinner. Entity and Gods Reign went for the win in this game, scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and D

The last game of Day 8 was clinched by Blind Esports with 26 points. TTE and GodLike also concluded the day on a bright note, securing 16 points each. BGMI team Gujarat Tigers earned 10 points.