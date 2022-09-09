Every BGMI unban hint from influencers and other sources so far

Within a year of its release, the popular battle royale title BGMI emerged as one of the most played mobile games among Indian gamers. However, the title's rise was halted on July 28, 2022, when it was removed from the virtual stores of Google and Apple.

The incident left players and fans disheartened and appalled. Since then, they have been urging Krafton to sort out matters with MEITY and make the game available in the stores again.

Although the title is yet to make a comeback, many influencers and prominent personalities from the Indian gaming community have hinted at a return. Their assurances have instilled hope in the hearts of fans across the country.

BGMI influencers and their comments on game getting unbanned

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time Finally things are working out but yes it will take some time

On August 17, 2022, Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare posted a cryptic tweet on his popular Twitter handle hinting at the game's potential comeback. He cited that "things are working out" but mentioned that it would take more time.

Shiva Nandy appreciated Krafton's efforts to get the title back in the virtual stores. Comparing Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to that of TikTok, the CEO of Skyesports also stressed that the title would make a comeback and that everyone should trust the process.

Meanwhile, Towqeer Gilkar, the co-founder of Stalwart Esports, conducted a live session on his Instagram handle, where he spoke about attending a meeting with other influential individuals. He added that the meeting ended on a positive note and that he believes that BGMI might make a comeback within a month.

Popular BGMI YouTuber Kani Gaming was livestreaming on YouTube when she urged her fans to start playing the game (as the in-game servers are still active). She said that the new map (Nusa) will soon be available and that something significant is also set to arrive after September 10.

According to her, players and fans of the game must be ready as something good will happen soon.

Like others, Rushindra Sinha also hinted at the game's return shortly. The CEO of Global Esports informed his fans during a livestream on YouTube that, based on reports from several internal sources, BGMI will soon make its comeback.

Hrishav Bhattacharjee recently uploaded stories and posts on his popular Instagram handle. In the stories, he mentioned that BGMI's servers are changing from India-Singapore to India-Malaysia.

The CEO of War Mania's stories have cleared up the confusion related to data migration and hinted at the game's comeback.

Furthermore, he uploaded a post where he was seen driving. In it, Hrishav highlighted how everyone is confused about the game's return while it is on its way back.

Lastly, official caster Zishan "Mazy" Alam recently went live on his popular YouTube channel. During the livestream, he encouraged his audience to believe in Krafton India and hope for the best. He urged them to stay positive and wait for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

It remains to be seen when Krafton and MEITY can settle things and make the game available for Indian gamers to continue their BR gaming experience.

