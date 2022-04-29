"They are trying to make changes to improve their performance": BGMI caster Mazy on GodLike Esports' poor form

Zishan "Mazy" Alam was recently livestreaming on his YouTube channel, MazyIsLive. During the 92-minute broadcast, he spoke about many topics related to BGMI.

The online star even gave his views on how GodLike Esports has been in poor form and how they are trying their best to rectify it.

Mazy is a famous professional caster in the BGMI esports community. He is also an analyst for Revenant Esports. His commentary in official tournaments has helped the audience gain insights into matches, players, and their stats.

With many fans across the country closely following Mazy, his comments have created a buzz in the gaming community. On the other hand, Godlike's fans are looking forward to a reaction from one of the players or mentors.

What did BGMI professional caster and streamer Mazy remark about GodLike Esports?

During the 18-minute mark of his latest livestream, the internet sensation was asked by one of his viewers whether he thinks that GodL's era has finished. He replied, saying that every team (in any sport) has ups and downs, and it is best for fans to acknowledge that the roster is not delivering to everyone's expectations.

He added that GodLike is trying its best to rectify its mistakes and improve its performance. Although the results are not going their way now, it would be great for the team when results start falling into place.

He said:

"I believe everyone has their own era, their own time. From time to time, that ends, and other teams come and overtake them to take the best spot. Obviously, GodLike is trying to make changes to improve their performance, but the games are not going their way. When it does, it will be great.

He then spoke about the upcoming major BGMI tournament organized by Penta Esports. It will commence on 1 May and have a whopping prize pool of 20 lakhs INR.

Furthermore, Mazy informed his audience that popular teams from the S8UL organization, like Team Soul and Team X Spark, will be absent from the tournament. Although he initially mentioned that he had no idea why the side would be missing, famous caster Spero later on in the stream disclosed that they have other events to attend.

Edited by Ravi Iyer