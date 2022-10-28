Exploring probability of BGMI 2.3 update release after game's ban

Prior to July 2022, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) consistently received all new content via patch updates like its global variant, PUBG Mobile. However, at the end of July 2022, the India-specific PUBG Mobile alternative was banned. As a result, Battlegrounds Mobile India hasn't received any updates since then.

Although various 2.2 update download links for APK and OBB files for BGMI are making rounds online, none of them are authentic. PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, is expecting to receive the 2.3 patch update in November, with its beta version already out. However, the release of the 2.3 version of Battlegrounds Mobile India seems doubtful.

BGMI might not receive the 2.3 update until it makes a return in India

PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta APK was released a few days back (Image via Tencent)

Fans expecting the release of the 2.3 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India should remember that the game hasn't received any updates since the 2.1 version. The unavailability of the new update is due to the game's absence from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

It is well-known that the game gets major updates (patches) via virtual application stores. Some authentication is required for a game to receive a new version via APK and OBB download links. However, BGMI is blocked in India at the moment, which is why it didn't get the 2.2 patch.

One can cite the reason behind the absence of the 2.2 update to understand that Battlegrounds Mobile India will only receive a new version if it returns to the Play Store and the App Store. To sum it up, there is almost a 100% chance that the 2.3 update won't arrive unless BGMI gets unbanned.

BGMI's unban date and fake 2.3 or 2.2 APK download links

Gamers can find plenty of fake download links to Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 APK and OBB files (Image via Sportskeeda)

As of October 28, 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still unavailable from the virtual application store, and Krafton has yet to reveal any details related to the game's return. There are no positive signs in the case of Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban, as no one knows about any new developments related to the game.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India yet to have a return date, one can also expect further delays, as hinted by many esports personalities. Instead of waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India, one can explore the available alternatives to the game, like New State Mobile, COD Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, and more.

Interestingly, many download links for the BGMI 2.2 update are available online. Moreover, some sites are even claiming to provide Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.3 beta APK download links. However, all of them are fake and unauthorized, which may also lead to in-game suspensions, according to Krafton:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Therefore, one must avoid using any unauthorized link to install any APK client for Battlegrounds Mobile India and wait for Krafton to make an announcement.

