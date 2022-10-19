Fact Check: Is BGMI 2.2 APK released?

It has been almost three months since Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, vanished from the India-specific Play Store and App Store. However, the game's servers are still active in India, and fans are playing their favorite modes/matches without any hassle.

The accessibility to the game also excited every fan about the potential release of the 2.2 update when PUBG Mobile received the same in September. Unfortunately, Krafton didn't announce or release any in-game update related to the 2.2 version, as fans are still hopeful.

Since the 2.2's rollout for the global variant (PUBG Mobile), fans have come across various 2.2 version APK download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India online. Therefore, the following section will try to answer if an APK has been released for BGMI or not.

Krafton never unveiled any APK for the BGMI 2.2 version

Multiple download links for the 2.2 APK are available online (Image via Google)

The simple answer to any question related to the release of BGMI 2.2 APK starts with a no. This is because the publisher and developer of the game, Krafton, never launched any update after July 2022. Therefore, any 2.2 APK download link that players come across is fake and untrustworthy.

Moreover, even if players consider such links to be working, downloading the game from such sources can lead to in-game bans. The reason behind the account suspension is the unauthorized source of the 2.2 APK files. Krafton has mentioned on BGMI's official website:

"Please download Battleground Mobile India from the official store to play the game. Unofficial/Cracked game clients are not supported and will lead to your account being banned."

Hence, one must avoid any unauthorized source for downloading the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK. Moreover, one can also refrain from installing any cracked game client or a third-party program (hack, script, or any other game booster app) to evade an account suspension.

Why is BGMI missing from virtual application stores, and when will the 2.2 update be released?

Since 28 July 2022, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been unavailable in the virtual application stores of Google and Apple (Indian servers). The game's absence is a consequence of the decision by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

MeitY has officially blocked Battlegrounds Mobile India after receiving requests for the same from MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) officials. The reason behind blocking BGMI in India is related to data security concerns with the game. At the same time, a report also alleged direct or indirect communication between servers in India and China.

Therefore, it has been almost three months and Battlegrounds Mobile India is still blocked. Moreover, the game's absence from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store is why Krafton never released a new update, as its main focus is to bring the game back.

Fans waiting for the release of the 2.2 update should also keep their hopes low, as many statements from influencers have suggested a delay in the game's return. Hence, if the game gets delayed beyond November 2022, fans might never be able to get the 2.2 patch update on BGMI, as 2.4 is likely to roll out for PUBG Mobile in November.

