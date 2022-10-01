Fact Check: Is there any BGMI low MB 2.2 update?

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has been banned in India for more than two months now, and there is no new information about a potential comeback. Fans are slowly losing hope for the game's return, especially after Battlegrounds Mobile India did not receive the 2.2 update Tencent released for PUBG Mobile in September.

The unavailability of the update is most likely related to the game's ban, as BGMI used to simultaneously receive the rollout of every patch alongside its global version. Despite the absence of an official 2.2 version, many players have come across certain download links online, which are fake and nothing more than malware.

Nevertheless, plenty of users are confused about a low MB 2.2 update available for BGMI, and in the following section, readers can find the answer for the same.

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) did not receive any low MB update for the 2.2 version

There are plenty of tweets with fake download links for the Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 version update (Image via Twitter)

Unfortunately for hopeful fans, Battlegrounds Mobile India has not received any updates related to the 2.2 version. Krafton, Battlegrounds Mobile India's publisher and developer, has not revealed any details about the rollout. At this point, it seems rather clear that the update wasn't released due to the ban.

More than two months after the ban, Battlegrounds Mobile India servers are still active as players are able to enjoy matches in their favorite game modes. Sadly, nothing new has been added to the game in all this time. On top of that, the purchase of UC in-game has been discontinued and the RP section is also locked.

Based on the official response from Indian government authorities to an RTI appeal from a fan, Krafton was involved in a meeting to discuss the matter after the ban. However, despite the discussion, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still banned and is running on the 2.0 version, unlike PUBG Mobile.

Should players use the download links for the 2.2 version?

Gamers should always rely on the official sources to install an update for PUBG Mobile or its regional variants (Image via Krafton)

It is established that one should only use the official download links or authorized application stores to install an update for any game, and BGMI or PUBG Mobile is no exception to this rule. If players use any unauthorized links, especially for the 2.2 version update, it will possibly have malware.

Additionally, the download and installation of the game through an unofficial source can lead to an in-game suspension. Hence, one should be wary of any unauthorized download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile.

Why did the Government of India ban BGMI?

Government of India's MeitY suspended BGMI due to privacy and national security issues (Image via Sportskeeda)

Battlegrounds Mobile India received a ban from the Government of India's MeitY at the request of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), citing security and privacy concerns with the game as the reason. According to various sources, the servers of the Indian PUBG Mobile variant were directly or indirectly communicating with those located in China.

