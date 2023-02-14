Is BGMI unban date confirmed? (February 13)

For over seven months, BGMI has remained suspended in the Indian gaming market, and players cannot download the game. Its die-hard community has been frantically searching for sources that provide them with any news regarding the unban.

Several popular esports players like Scout and Jonathan have commented about the possibility of Battlegrounds Mobile India returning to the digital storefronts in March or April 2023. However, one must remember that multiple other esports personalities had earlier predicted the game's comeback date to be January 15, 2023. However, it came to no avail, as the title is still suspended.

Is BGMI's return on the cards?

As of now, no confirmation regarding the game's exact unban date has been made from Krafton's side. Hence, players must wait for any announcement regarding the same.

However, based on Krafton's 2022 Q4 Earnings Conference call reports, the South Korean company expects that BGMI will be unbanned in 2023, and the service suspension will be resolved. Once the ban is removed, the developers are again expecting great growth.

According to the CEO, Krafton has put in a lot of effort to resolve BGMI's sanctions. He also stated:

"...And once the ban is removed, we surmise there will be offer for additional and significant growth opportunities."

The positive news has boosted the morale of Battlegrounds Mobile India players across the country, however, they are still waiting for the exact date to be announced.

Meanwhile, Krafton has also promised to develop the esports and gaming scene in the region, investing in high prize pool tournaments and events. It remains to be seen when BGMI esports followers get official tournaments.

The rise and downfall of Battlegrounds Mobile India

Following the ban on PUBG Mobile, BGMI was introduced as the Indian variant of the popular BR title. It became an instant hit as millions across the country flocked to play the game on a daily basis. Within a year of its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India positioned itself amongst the most popular action games in the mobile market.

However, much to the surprise of players and content creators, on July 28, 2022, MeitY ordered the removal of the game from the virtual storefronts - Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The title was removed by the Indian Government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after they found security breaches in user data.

