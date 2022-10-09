Fact check: Is there any BGMI unban date in India?

Battlegrounds Mobile India, colloquially known as BGMI, was among the frontrunners in the Indian mobile gaming market. However, the popular BR game had a significant setback in July 2022 when the Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) blocked it.

As of October 2022, the game is still absent from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, with no sign of its return. Krafton, the publisher and developer of BGMI, did provide fans with an official statement in July 2022. However, the South Korean game company has kept mum since the initial response.

Amid the fiasco around Battlegrounds Mobile India's availability, many fans have come across several articles or videos featuring an unban date for the Indian-PUBG-Mobile variant. In the following section, one can find out whether BGMI unban date is true or not.

BGMI unban: No comeback date as Krafton is yet to provide an update

Battlegrounds Mobile India unban dates are fake as Krafton hasn't made any announcement in two months (Image via Sportskeeda)

It is quite clear that players will receive the update from Krafton whenever Battlegrounds Mobile India will get a confirmed return date. However, the publishers are yet to provide details of the game's future, and have not made any other announcements about the title in the past two months.

Hence, there is no comeback date for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Fans will have to wait for the official word on the matter, which might get stretched to a few more months. Additionally, many stakeholders and esports influencers seem optimistic about the game's return, but no one has provided any information regarding it.

A screengrab of fake announcement by Krafton regarding the Battlegrounds Mobile India unban (Image via Twitter/@100Hitech)

For example, a few days back, Ghatak was heard saying this during one of the livestreams:

"Just take a chill pill, man. Do not worry; the game will return. You guys will become happy after the game's return, so chill."

Hinting at the uncertainty around the unban date, he said:

"It will take time, so I will not comment on that."

Similarly, famous Indian caster Spero commented on the game's return during a recent livestream. He seemed pretty optimistic about BGMI's comeback but also said that it might be re-released after December. Here's a quote from Spero's livestream:

"The talks around the game's return are going as many expect the comeback to happen after December. I am also on that boat. I think BGMI isn't going to return before December."

Thus, one can wait until Battlegrounds Mobile India makes a return and explore other alternatives to the battle royale title until then.

Many fake download or update links for the latest Battlegrounds Mobile India 32-bit APK file are also making rounds online (Image via Google)

Besides the fake unban dates, many unauthorized and unreliable download links for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.2 update are also making rounds online. Hence, players must avoid clicking any fake download links they find on Twitter or any other website.

