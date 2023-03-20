Fans await BGMI return date in India as latest rumors shake community

Popular BR title BGMI was delisted from the Google Play Store and App Store on July 28, 2022, surprising the Indian gaming community. This was a massive setback to the rise of esports and gaming in the country.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the game to be unbanned for the last eight months, and based on the latest rumors surfacing on the internet, the title might be returning soon.

BGMI unban: Latest rumors regarding the game's return to the Indian market

Popular media house News 18 recently published a report suggesting that MeitY is considering lifting the ongoing suspension on the Indian PUBG Mobile variant (Battlegrounds Mobile India) for a limited period of time. Based on sources, the title might be unbanned from the digital application storefronts of Apple and Google for three months.

Furthermore, another renowned publication reported that the title might return with changes and additions. These include a limit on hours of daily gaming, the removal of the blood/gore mechanism, and tweaks to the servers and other problems that led to its removal from virtual stores on July 28, 2022.

Renowned BGMI caster and host Mazy recently spoke about how he was informed by one of his closest friends that fans and lovers of the game can expect an announcement by the end of March 2023. He also stressed that this person has always been an authentic source.

Another popular caster, Spero, commented on the possibility of BGMI's return in his latest livestreams. In his March 19 livestream, he highlighted that the higher-level officials at Krafton India have made great progress in bringing the game back to the Indian market. According to him, officials in the financial circuit are highly optimistic about the unban.

Renowned esports player and YouTuber Gyrogod mentioned in his February 20 livestream that there is a big possibility that the game will make its comeback soon. The star athlete also tried to connect various "dots" that hinted at the title's return.

Gyrogod even highlighted that the rumor might be reliable, as it reportedly arrived from an official associated with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Popular stars like Snax and Scout have also hinted at the game's return. The former opened the game on livestream after a gap of six months and said that he will return to the competitive scene after the unban. Meanwhile, the latter also said he hoped for the title's return in April/May.

