Fans disappointed after Krafton provides no updates on BGMI ban

The Government of India imposed a ban on BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) on 28 July 2022. The sudden ban was related to national security, and the popular game met the same fate as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire.
The last update from Krafton, BGMI's publisher and developer, came on 30 July 2022, when they released a statement online. The publisher's response reassured Indian players and declined any allegations of unauthorized data sourcing.
However, it has been over three weeks, and Krafton is yet to provide any significant updates on the matter. Although some sources suggest that the South Korean publishers have been in discussions with concerned authorities, the absence of any updates has concerned Indian gamers.
Fans are worried about the prohibition on BGMI as publishers are yet to provide an unban date
The future of Battlegrounds Mobile India is uncertain as the government has imposed a ban under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. According to sources, the game's Indian servers allegedly interacted with the servers in China and shared sensitive user data.
Although Krafton has indicated a desire to comply with the country's laws and regulations, including the ones that revolve around data protection, they haven't provided many details about the ongoing dialogue with the government. Thus, fans are growing restless with Krafton's approach.
Here are some of the reactions from fans, many of whom are either criticizing Krafton or demanding the repeal of the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India:
Due to the uncertainty regarding the game's future, many fake unban dates have been making rounds on the internet. This has players confused about the game's status in the country.
However, players should note that Krafton has yet to reveal any new information, and it appears that the government has indefinitely banned BGMI. So fans should remain skeptical of any unofficial information regarding the game's return.
Readers can take a look at the official statement by Krafton via the tweet given below:
Interestingly, the Battlegrounds Mobile India servers are still active, and fans continue to play their favorite game modes. Moreover, one can also download content and purchase the brand new Royale Pass M14 (if their account has enough UC). However, due to the suspension of Google Play services, players cannot buy UC in Battlegrounds Mobile India.
Furthermore, there is no guarantee regarding the availability of BGMI servers in the future. Thus, it makes sense for gamers to switch to other BR shooters like New State Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile, COD Mobile, and Farlight 84.
Readers can also make sure to follow future updates about the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban via Sportskeeda.