Fans request Krafton to release BGMI Lite as BGMI file size increases

Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly called BGMI, was released a couple of months ago and has over fifty million downloads on the Google Play Store now. The game is also available on the iOS platform.

Ever since PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in India along with PUBG Mobile, many players have been devastated as they have low-end devices with inadequate space. Now that the custom-made Indian version of PUBG Mobile is here, Battle Royale enthusiasts cannot stop asking for the return of the lighter version of the game.

Battle Royale fans plead for BGMI Lite

As per the previous description of BGMI on the Google Play Store, players could download it on a 2 GB RAM device, and the minimum Android version required was 5.1.1.

The description has now been updated and it reads:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA minimum system requirements: Android 4.3 or above and at least 1.5 GB RAM memory."

Despite the above requirements, many players are of the opinion that BGMI is not compatible with a low-end device. This is mainly because of its size.

The file size of the game is around 700 MB, but once players download it the size expands to 1.5 GB and above. The Lightweight Installation function is also not very effective. Many Indian mobile gamers cannot afford this space on their phones.

Hence, players have taken to Twitter once again to urge Krafton to release the Lite version of the game. Here are a few examples:

Please launch BGMI lite beacouse we play in low devices . It's our houmble request ..@BGMILITE

And all the struggle and purchasing the game currency all is there we all gamers requested we want @BGMILITE 🙏 — Sani Das (@SaniDas79335390) September 12, 2021

We want bgmi lite — Ranbir Singh (@RanbirS53529319) September 12, 2021

We need BGMI lite please sir reply BGMI lite community — Vivek shahani (@Vivekshahani1) September 12, 2021

We want Bgmi lite version please 🙏🥺🥺🙏 — Aryan Rathore (@AryanRa81525481) September 12, 2021

We want Pubg mobile lite indian version pic.twitter.com/5J2lZn2o26 — Vikas Bhajanlal (@VBhajanlal) September 12, 2021

Sir #we_want_BGMI_LITE.. Sir kuch to news dedo.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Vijaysingh (@Vijaysi80140009) September 12, 2021

We NEED BGMI LITE https://t.co/bMOOZu5NyW — BLACKBKARDI GAM8NG (@BGam8ng) September 12, 2021

Hello bhaiya

Kya Bgmi lite aayega? — Gopal Kumar (@GopalKu45203954) September 10, 2021

Krafton has not responded to any of the requests and it seems highly unlikely that BGMI Lite will ever be released. This is mainly because there is only one global version of PUBG Mobile Lite, unlike PUBG Mobile.

Also Read

Moreover, developers believe that the device requirements for BGMI are sufficient to be compatible with any low-end device. Krafton has revealed no official confirmation with regards to a lighter version of BGMI.

Edited by R. Elahi