FarOFF's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

Ali "FaroFF" Naqvi is a renowned BGMI YouTuber. He is one of the few Indian youngsters who have emerged successful while treading on the risky path of choosing gaming as a career option.

Although he showed interest in playing games like Valorant and Fortnite a few months back, Battlegrounds Mobile India's craze persuaded him to make a return to playing the title.

He currently uploads gameplay videos as well as livestreams BGMI on his YouTube channel. Fans across the country flock to watch his content in huge numbers, and his reaction videos have also garnered a lot of views.

Details about popular BGMI YouTuber FarOFF that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for FarOFF's BGMI ID can use this code - 512605492, or his IGN - FarOFF, to find his profile.

Ali is currently the leader of a clan he created called AURAINDIA and fans who wish to play with him can send him requests. Since he mostly plays classic matches to create content, those who make it to his friendlist might have a chance to feature in his gameplay videos.

Seasonal stats and rank

FarOFF has successfully reached the Diamond II tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3566 points. He will be eyeing to reach the Ace Master tier in the next few days.

FarOFF's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 are great (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has participated in 230 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has obtained chicken dinners in only 11 matchups (with a win rate of 4.8%) and has helped his squad reach the top 10 in 61 matches.

FarOFF has dealt a total damage of 220828.5 and an average damage of 960.1. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 5.28 and has outplayed 1214 enemies.

His insane sniping skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 16.4 with 199 headshots. On average, he has survived 7.7 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, FarOFF's best outing came in a match where he garnered 31 finishes, with 5217 damage dealt in the process.

Note: FarOFF' Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Being an independent content creator, FarOFF's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which has more than 427k subscribers. The rank-pusher has uploaded 664 BGMI, PUBG Mobile, and Valorant gameplay/reaction videos to the channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Ali Naqvi has earned $220 - $3.5K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 8.8 lakh video views during the same period. These stats highlight his immense popularity as a content creator over time.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was removed from virtual storefronts on July 28, 2022, due to a ban imposed on it by the MeitY department of the Indian government. Hence, players in the country are urged not to download or play the blocked battle royale game.

