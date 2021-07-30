FILS reveals new Battlegrounds Mobile India roster consisting of 3 ex-GodLike players

With the announcement of the first Indian tournament called the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, Esports organizations are hoping to get their teams to give them the required practice before the tournament starts.

The latest among the long list of organizations is F1xLegStump, which today announced its Battlegrounds Mobile India roster through various social media platforms.

F1xLS Battlegrounds Mobile India roster

1) Smokie (Shekhar Patil)

2) Rayed (Syed Rayed Shah)

3) Vampire (Eleen Raj)

4) K47 (Kamran Rauf)

F1xLS first hinted at the announcement of their BGMI roster on the 14th of July and started announcing the roster on the 21st of July with the addition of Vampire.

Smokie and Rayed were earlier part of Godlike Esports and were recently released from the organization. Smokie, a veteran in BGMI Esports, is in great form as an IGL and an assaulter. Having been a part of major Indian Esports organizations, Smokie provides the team with tons of experience and a great overall skillset.

Rayed, on the other hand, is also a player with great potential. Having secured the PMIT 2019 trophy with his squad Revenge Esports, Rayed has never looked back from there and has performed exceptionally well as an assaulter for his team.

Another great addition to the team is Vampire, who has played for reputed organizations such as Orange Rock and NovaGodlike. He has also won many tournaments with his team and competed at the global level during the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020). His experience will also help the team move forward in a big way.

K47 is a relatively new player in the BGMI scene. He has previously been a part of FutureStation Esports. His performance and role in the lineup remain to be seen in the upcoming tournaments.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series

It would be interesting to witness how this roster stacks up against the big teams in the Battlegrounds Mobile India scene. Much will be expected from the team as they have been in top form in recent scrims and tournaments.

About F1 x LegStump

F1xLS is a joint venture formed after the collaboration of two Indian organizations, Force One and LegStump. The organization also fields rosters in COD Mobile, Free Fire, and PC games such as Valorant.

Edited by Srijan Sen