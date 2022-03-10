GameXpro's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings and more (March 2022)

The gaming industry in India has thrived since the launch of BGMI in the country. The community has been blessed with several pro players who are recognized by the international audience.

Ravi "GameXpro" is one such gamer whose success has made him a recognizable name in every household in the gaming community in India. He began from scratch and has worked his way to the top, showing sheer grit and determination.

He stands as an inspiration to many upcoming young talents who want to pursue gaming as a full-time career.

Everything about BGMI pro player and content creator GameXpro

BGMI ID and IGN

Players in Battlegrounds Mobile India are provided with unique numbers that act as their identity, distinguishing them from others. GameXpro's BGMI ID is 5397003232.

He is one of the few players in the community who is popular by both his streaming name and his in-game name (IGN). His IGN is B乛LaC丨Łegit.

Seasonal Stats

GameXpro is known for showcasing rush gameplay in his videos. Although he has not played many matches in the ongoing C2S4, he has still managed to create daily content from his gameplay.

He is currently posited as high as the Ace Master tier, accumulating 4828 seasonal points in the process.

Snippet showing GameXpro's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

GameXpro has played 175 classic BR mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 16 of those matches. GameXpro has reached the Top 10 in 79 games, along with his teammates.

He has even managed a total of 178283.9damage with average damage of 1018.8. Furthermore, he has maintained a staggering F/D ratio of 6.39 with 1118 total finishes to his credit. However, 30 most finishes and 3575 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4 so far.

Monthly Earnings

Ravi "GameXpro" is one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in the country. His YouTube channel, GameXpro, has over 4.14 million subscribers, which helps him earn a decent amount of money per month.

According to Social Blade, he has earned between $1.8K and $29.1K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

