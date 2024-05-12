Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI: All rewards, how to spin, and more

The Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI, recently introduced by Krafton India, offers plenty of lucrative rewards. These rewards have already caught the eyes of millions of players, and the developers hope the new Gilded Wings Lucky Spin builds on the success of the previous Lucky Spins added to the title.

The new spin was added to the BGMI 3.1 version at 5:30 am IST (on May 11, 2024) and will be live in the game until 5:29 am IST on June 10.

How to complete and get rewards in Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI?

As mentioned, multiple cosmetics and items are up for grabs in the Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI. Spend UC at an increasing rate to get your hands on them. However, the chances of getting mythic items are lower than the other legendary and rare ones.

Players can get upgradable cosmetics from the Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here's a look at the best items available in the Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI:

Gilded Wings Cover

Gilded Wings Set

Gilded Wings - AWM (Upgradable Item)

Chic Boxhead Cover

Chic Boxhead Set

Patched Puppet Cover

Patched Puppet Set

Gold banknote popularity gift

Diamond popularity gift

Armed to the Teeth Graffiti

Besides the rewards mentioned above, many other rewards that previously appeared in BGMI and PUBG Mobile (before getting banned in India) have been included along with new cosmetics. Here's an overview of the other rewards added to the Gilded Wings Lucky Spin in BGMI:

Midnight Dacia (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Inferno Valkyrie Set: 180 Lucky Coins

Inferno Valkyrie Cover: 90 Lucky Coins

Inferno Valkyrie Mask: 80 Lucky Coins

Mechedge - Machete: 140 Lucky Coins

Sonic shock Helmet: 160 Lucky Coins

Amble Anchor Ornament: 50 Lucky Coins

Justice Showdown Parachute: 50 Lucky Coins

Engine Core: 50 Lucky Coins

Diamond popularity gift: 2 Lucky Coins

Paint: 4 Lucky Coins

Pumpkin Dacia (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Castle Dacia (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Zombie Mess Dacia (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Enchanted Pumpkin UAZ (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Skeleton Chariot Motorcycle (Upgradable Item): 200 Lucky Coins

Roaring Tiger Motorcycle (Upgradable Item): 200 Lucky Coins

Ceratops Blitz Buggy (Upgradable Item): 250 Lucky Coins

Additionally, you are entitled to rewards like Mythic Emblem fragments, Mini material pieces, and Lucky Coins once you complete a given number of spins.

Many BGMI content creators have already got hold of the items as they completed the Lucky Spin on their respective livestreams. More players nationwide will look forward to walking in their footsteps and obtaining the rewards.