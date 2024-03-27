How to download BGMI 3.1 update on Android and iOS devices

After a few days of anticipation, Krafton has given the green signal to gamers to download BGMI 3.1 update. The update will celebrate the month of Ramadan through the introduction of the long-awaited Skyhigh Spectacle mode on Erangel, Miramar, and Livik. The 3.0 update released in January was popular with the player base, and the new variant is expected to build on this success.

Based on their devices' OS, Indian players can update their favorite game to the latest 3.1 version using the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The BGMI 3.1 version began rolling out on March 27 and will be available to all Android players by tonight.

The steps to download BGMI 3.1 update on Android devices via the official storefront (Google Play Store) are as follows:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Store application and search for Battlegrounds Mobile India. Various results will show up on your screen.

Step 2: Choose the relevant result (generally the one that appears on the top) and click the 'Update' button. This will initiate the download of the latest update on your Android device. The 3.1 update's size for Android is around 0.95 GB.

Step 3: Launch the updated game and try out the new features.

Alternatively, Android users also have the choice to use their device's respective app stores. For instance, Samsung users can download the update using the Galaxy Store. Meanwhile, Huawei users can use the Huawei Store.

Android users trying to download the Battlegrounds Mobile India 3.1 update using the official APK file can visit the title's official website. The link will redirect them to the Google Play Store, through which they can download the latest variant. The download link for the 3.1 version will be updated soon.

What are the steps required to download BGMI 3.1 update on iOS devices?

Numerous BGMI esports players and casual gamers use iOS devices for a lag-free gameplay experience.

To download BGMI 3.1 update on iOS devices, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Apple App Store on your iPad or iPhone.

Step 2: Look up the BR title via the search option.

Step 3: Click on the 'Update' icon to download the latest 3.1 version on your iOS device. The new version will be installed on your device based on your WiFi/data connection speed.

Similar to the PUBG Mobile 3.1 update, the update size for the BGMI 3.1 version on iOS devices is expected to be around 2.5 GB.

Players using old Android and iOS devices might face issues when downloading the BGMI 3.1 update. To ensure a smooth experience, you should consider checking out the minimum device requirements for BGMI 3.1 update.