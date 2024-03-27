BGMI 3.1 update patch notes: Skyhigh spectacle themed mode, Bentley collaboration, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released the BGMI 3.1 update patch notes on their official website, which promises plenty of new content, massive upcoming collaboration events, and more. Players have been elated since the rumors started forming in the community after PUBG 3.1 update patch notes went live. However, Krafton is yet to announce a release date for the update.

Despite that, they have already released the minimum system requirements, and now, with the arrival of the BGMI 3.1 update patch notes, the community expects the update to roll out soon.

This article discusses the patch notes for the upcoming update.

BGMI 3.1 update patch notes promised plenty of new contents

As discussed in the BGMI 3.1 update podcast a few days earlier, Krafton announced plenty of new content, like a new map in Nimbus Island, a new WOW mode, and more. Given below is everything you need to know about the BGMI 3.1 update patch notes.

Themed Mode - Skyhigh Spectacle

BGMI 3.1 update patch notes brings new Skyhigh Spectacle mode (Image via Krafton)

Dive into the enchanting realm of "One Thousand and One Nights" with our latest theme mode, Skyhigh Spectacle. Set your sights on summoning the magic lamp as you navigate through a whimsical landscape filled with challenges and surprises. Whether it's conquering the Sky Castle or engaging in treasure hunts, there's never a dull moment in this magical world.

Sky Castle : Choose between day and night versions, each offering unique challenges and rewards. Whether you obtain the castle's spirit through skill or luck, there's plenty to explore within its mystical walls.

: Choose between day and night versions, each offering unique challenges and rewards. Whether you obtain the castle's spirit through skill or luck, there's plenty to explore within its mystical walls. Dance Grenade : Unleash the power of the Dance Grenade to compel opponents to dance or master the art of teleportation with the Teleportal.

: Unleash the power of the Dance Grenade to compel opponents to dance or master the art of teleportation with the Teleportal. Magic Carpet : Take to the skies on a whimsical journey with the Magic Carpet, featuring unique traits and abilities for both ground and high-altitude flight.

: Take to the skies on a whimsical journey with the Magic Carpet, featuring unique traits and abilities for both ground and high-altitude flight. Sindbad's Treasure Ship : Embark on a seafaring adventure aboard Sindbad's Treasure Ship, navigating the seas of Erangel, adding more play styles to your game.

: Embark on a seafaring adventure aboard Sindbad's Treasure Ship, navigating the seas of Erangel, adding more play styles to your game. Divine Power Throwing: Harness the power of the lamp genie to unleash devastating attacks and seize victory on the battlefield.

Introducing RPA 5 - Radiant Bloom

Gear up for double the rewards and exclusive RP rewards with our latest Royal Pass A5, Radiant Bloom. Stand out from the crowd and flaunt your rewards with the ultimate flex in front of your friends. Don't Be Default – embrace the extraordinary with RPA 5.

New Ranked Mode - C6S17

The previous ranked season will be ending soon (Image via Krafton)

As predicted in one of our previous articles, the new ranked mode will also arrive with the new update. As announced in the BGMI 3.1 update patch notes, prepare to climb the ranks in the new season, C6S17. With fresh challenges and opportunities awaiting, now's your chance to make your mark and claim your spot at the top of the leaderboards.

Bentley collaboration

Experience speed like never before with the addition of the furiously fast Bentley to BGMI's vehicle lineup. Dominate the battlefield in style with this iconic luxury car at your disposal.

Introducing WOW Mode

Get ready for non-stop fun with the much-anticipated WOW Mode. Chill like never before with a variety of super fun maps, including Dinosaur vs. Motorbikes, Trap Park, and Hide & Seek. Embrace the excitement, and let the adventure begin!

Overall, the new BGMI 3.1 update patch notes will bring almost everything that global players will be enjoying in the PUBG 3.1 update. Follow us for more game-related content.

