BGMI 3.1 update: Everything we know so far

It has been around only two months since the 3.0 update was made available, but fans of the game are keenly awaiting the release of the BGMI 3.1 update. That said, the official release of the PUBG Mobile 3.1 version, meanwhile, has already been announced. As always, a range of new features are set to be introduced to the battle royale title alongside other fun content to keep players engaged.

Given that most of the new introductions of the update will remain identical to that of PUBG Mobile, gamers can expect a new Arabian Nights-themed game mode titled “Skyhigh Spectacle.” Besides that, there will be several other exciting additions.

For more details about the BGMI 3.1 update, go through the section below.

All known details about the BGMI 3.1 update

The 3.1 update will arrive towards the end of the month (Image via Krafton)

BGMI 3.1 update will be released towards the end of the month between March 25 and March 30. Upon its release, gamers will be able to download it through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. It will be released on Android before iOS, while their expected release times are 8 am (Android) and 1 pm (iOS), respectively.

It is also anticipated that the Holi-themed content will be made available following the release of the new version, along with multiple events, offering players a range of different items.

It should also be noted that the 3.1 update for PUBG Mobile will commemorate the game's sixth anniversary. However, the specific content related to the same won't be accessible directly within BGMI. Nonetheless, the developers could likely present them as a part of other renamed events.

Like always, a podcast regarding the BGMI 3.1 update will be released on the official YouTube channel a few days before the new version’s release. In addition, fans can follow the battle royale title on its social media handles for teasers.

Cycle 6 Season 16

Cycle 5 Season 15 ends on April 6 (Image via Krafton)

A few days after the release of the BGMI 3.1 update, fans will find a new ranked season in the form of Cycle 6 Season 16. The ongoing Cycle 5 Season 15 is scheduled to end on April 6, 2024. Following its conclusion, the new season will make its way into the game.

Furthermore, the A5 Royale Pass will continue to be available until April 22, 2024.