When will the BGMI A5 Royale Pass begin? Leaked rewards, and more

BGMI A5 Royale Pass is set to be added to the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile soon. The introduction of the A5 RP will witness Krafton bring an end to the ongoing A4 Royale Pass. Players can expect plenty of new cosmetics and items that will massively enrich their in-game inventory. This upcoming Royale Pass will mark the second of the year and will be available in the 3.0 update.

Multiple BGMI YouTubers and popular leakers have provided leaks of the ranked rewards, creating a major buzz amongst lovers of the title.

Note: The article is based on leaks that aren't verified at the moment.

When will the BGMI A5 Royale Pass be available for players?

The current A4 RP will be available until 5:29 AM IST on March 4. The upcoming BGMI A5 Royale Pass will have the Radiant Bloom theme and will be added to the ongoing BGMI 3.0 version on the same day (March 4) at 7:30 AM IST.

Gamers can visit the RP section and get hold of the stunning rewards until May 11, 2024.

The forthcoming A5 Royale Pass will be available in two variants. Players can purchase half variants (1-50 and 51-100 ranks) or the full version by spending Unknown Cash (UC). Here's an overview of the prices of the different variants:

Elite Pass

Full version: 720 UC

Monthly version: 360 UC

Elite Pass Plus

Full version: 1920 UC

Monthly version: 960 UC

What are the leaked ranked rewards for the BGMI A5 Royale Pass?

The upcoming BGMI A5 Royale Pass will be divided into free and paid categories. Based on the leaks, the paid section will offer plenty of rare cosmetics and items. Meanwhile, the free section will also provide some exclusive rewards.

BGMI A5 RP leaked rewards (Image via YouTube/Creative Pavan)

Here's what the leaked rewards of the A5 RP look like:

Rank 1: Fatal Fox Set and Cover

Rank 10: Shinobi Armor PP-19 Bizon

Rank 15: Enigmatic Night Plane Finish and Dizzy Spin Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 20: Kitsune Omen Helmet

Rank 25: Kitsune Omen Parachute skin (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 30: Fatal Fox Win 94 and Cyberfighter Mythic Emote

Rank 40: Cyberfighter Set and Mask

Rank 45: Cyborg Avenger Mask

Rank 50: Faerie Luster Pan

Rank 55: Shinobi Armor S686 and Puppet Joy Emote (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 60: Gilded Glaze Bag

Rank 65: Festive Firecracker Ornament and A5 Avatar

Rank 70: Night Yonder Bus and Cyborg Avenger Set (available in the free RP tab)

Rank 80: Kitsune Omen Smoke Grenade, Faerie Luster Emote, and Flutter Pink - P1911

Rank 90: Fortified Gold Beryl M762

Rank 100: Faerie Luster Set

Besides the leaked rewards mentioned above, UC, Pearlescent cards, and Modification Material Pieces will likely be available in the BGMI A5 Royale Pass as well.

The Modification Materials collected from the RP can be merged to form materials for upgrading gun skins.

