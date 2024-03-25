BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements and more

Krafton recently announced BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements ahead of the latest version's launch. Since the launch of PUBG Mobile version 3.1. the community has been busy anticipating the latest features Battlegrounds Mobile India may bring to the table. It is expected that the Indian playerbase will receive plenty of features, new game modes, skins, and more.

Those looking to download the BGMI 3.1 update soon will want to check out the storage space needed and the minimum system requirements to run it.

BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements and download size

Krafton announced the BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements (Image via Krafton)

Krafton made a post on BGMI's official website regarding the BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements, and there is bad news for players using older versions of Android and iOS.

Per the official website, older devices like Android version 4.4 or lower and iOS 10 or lower will not be able to run the upcoming BGMI 3.1 update. Krafton stated that this is happening because they are planning to upgrade Helpshift for a better customer support experience.

While there is very little information available currently regarding the update size, the file size is expected to be in the range of 650 to 850 MB. However, you should free up at least 1.5 GB of storage space to run the game smoothly.

Expected features of BGMI 3.1 update

The last ranked season will be ending soon (Image via Krafton)

While we know the BGMI 3.1 update minimum system requirements, Krafton may take their time before releasing the patch notes. However, the community has their theories regarding the new features in the BGMI 3.1 update.

Since the patch notes are expected to be released on March 25, 2024, you may see some special Holi content in the title. Since Cycle 5, Season 15, ends on April 6, 2024, you can also expect the arrival of the new ranked season in Cycle 6, Season 16.

While most of these features are rumors, based on what we have seen in the latest PUBG 3.1 version update, BGMI 3.1 update might also see the inclusion of Nimbus Island (new map), Magic Carpet (new vehicle), and Portals.

Free up some space on your device to prepare for the upcoming BGMI 3.1 update, and keep following Sportskeeda for updates on the patch notes release and more.

