How to unfriend in BGMI?

Building a quality friends network is an integral part of becoming a professional BGMI player. This feature allows players to add a maximum of 250 friends to their group. These are usually chosen based on their zest for gaming, and they significantly determine the outcome of various matches. Thus, it is essential to make friends who can revive players during an emergency.

There are times when players wish to unfriend someone for various reasons, whether personal or related to gameplay dynamics. This game offers a simple process to unfriend individuals according to the player's preferences.

This article provides the necessary steps to unfriend in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Steps to unfriend in BGMI

Steps to unfriend (Image via Krafton)

Here are the steps to unfriend in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Open the app: Launch the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) app on your device and click on the Friends tab present on the left side of your home screen. Open the menu: Within the Friends section, click "≡" and select the Batch Manage option to initiate the unfriending process. Select players to unfriend: After clicking on Batch Manage, a selection interface will appear. Here, carefully choose the specific player or players you wish to unfriend in BGMI. This step requires careful attention to avoid unintended unfriending. Initiate unfriend action: Once you have selected the desired players for removal, proceed by tapping on the Delete option located below the selected players and clicking on OK in the dialog box. Confirm unfriend action: After tapping Delete, a confirmation dialog box will appear. Click on the OK button to finalize the process.

How to add friends in BGMI?

Steps to add friends (Image via Krafton)

Players can add their friends in Battlegrounds Mobile India by following these steps:

Ask for your friend's UID: The critical step in adding someone to your list of friends is to obtain their gaming UID, which they can locate in their profile section. Start the app: Launch the Battlegrounds Mobile India app and click on the Friends tabs on your home screen. Open the menu: Click on the Add Friend button with an icon depicted by a human silhouette and a "+" sign. Use your friend's UID: Copy and paste the UID in the Advanced Search Tab and send the friend request. Accept the request: Lastly, ask your friend to click on his notification icon and accept your request.

