Goblin's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Many new prodigies have recently made a name for themselves in the BGMI esports scene. However, no one can match the impact of Harsh "Goblin." The athlete's consistency in multiple official and unofficial tournaments has led critics to compare him to the likes of Jonathan.

Goblin earned the MVP title in the BMPS 2022 Season 1, and this became a turning point in his life, since he is now considered to be a force to be reckoned with. The player is also a popular YouTuber who streams the game and interacts with his audience.

Details about BGMI star player and YouTuber Goblin

BGMI ID and IGN

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India player has a unique code (ID) and unique in-game name (IGN) that helps others in the community identify them.

Goblin's fans search for his ID and IGN to send him friend requests and in-game popularity gifts. His IGN is SouLGobLiN, and his ID is 5292595691.

Seasonal stats and rank

Goblin is the primary assaulter for Team SouL, making him an integral part of the squad. Hence, he regularly features in unofficial tournaments and scrims that the team participates in.

He only plays classic matches with his friends from the gaming community when he livestreams Battlegrounds Mobile India on his YouTube channel. Despite this, he has climbed to the Diamond V tier.

Snippet showing BGMI pro Goblin's stats in the new Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Goblin has only played 18 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Although he has managed to win only 2 of those matches, he has helped his squad reach the top ten in 12 matches.

Goblin has managed to deal a total of 14736.8 damage with an average damage of 818.7. Furthermore, he has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 4.83 and has outclassed 87 enemies.

The pro athlete's stunning assaulting skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 19.5. He also boasts an average survival time of 10.3 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 15.3.

Goblin's best outing so far in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 19 finishes and 2399 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Goblin's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Goblin was drafted from Team Insane Esports to Team SouL after the conclusion of BGIS 2021. The transfer resulted in him emerging as one of the highest-earning BGMI players in the esports community.

He also owns a YouTube channel that currently has over 364K subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Harsh Paudwal has earned between $561 - $9K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 7.2K new subscribers during this period. These stats reflect the star's staggering growth as a content creator as well.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including Goblin) have been streaming BGMI recently, Indian gamers are advised against playing the title since the government has blocked the game.

