GodL Kronten’s BGMI ID, stats, earnings, and more

Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude is a BGMI YouTuber and professional gamer. However, as 2022 beckons, it has to be said that he is well past his playing days as a professional and has shifted to owning one of the most prominent esports organizations in the country, GodLike Esports.

Kronten's dedication to helping esports develop makes him a pioneer in the industry. Although he stays busy managing Team Godlike's rosters in BGMI and Free Fire, he turns up to stream frequently. This helps the creator connect with his audience, who have been with him since 2017 when he used to play Clash of Clans and PUBG Mobile.

Kronten's aggressive mindset in BGMI matches has attracted audiences to his channel. His choice of lineups also highlights his aggressive stance towards games. Here's a look at Kronten's BGMI stats, ID, and more.

Everything about BGMI streamer GodL Kronten

BGMI ID and IGN

Every BGMI player has a unique ID that sets them apart from others. The ID (code of numbers) can be used to register in tournaments, participate in giveaways, purchase UC, or redeem rewards from the website. Krafton's BGMI ID is 525348414.

The in-game name also plays an important role as casters and other players refer to a specific player with their IGNs. Kronten's in-game name in Battlegrounds Mobile India is GodLKrontenJPG.

Income

Kronten has a business of his own, making him a millionaire. However, his earnings from YouTube are also great when put down in numbers. His channel, Kronten Gaming, has 2.15 million subscribers and is one of the biggest gaming channels in India.

According to Social Blade, Kronten earned between $14 and $222 last month from YouTube. His income will grow way more if he gets back to streaming BGMI regularly.

BGMI stats

Kronten's stats in C1S3 of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

In the ongoing C1S3, Kronten has played a mere 11 matches but has managed to win two of them while finishing in the top ten seven times. He has accumulated 56 finishes with an F/D Ratio of 5.09 and an Average Damage of 696.7.

