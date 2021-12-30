Payal Gaming’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earning, and more (December 2021)

Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare is an Indian professional BGMI and GTA V streamer and content creator on YouTube. Although she is just 21 years old, Payal is an inspiration to girls across the country.

She followed her dreams and began streaming on YouTube in 2019 and has since then become popular in the Indian gaming community.

Payal's success has made her one of the top-most female streamers in the country. Payal's never-give-up attitude and resilience towards spammers and haters have made her YouTube channel, Payal Gaming, grow at a rapid pace. Here is a detailed look at Payal's BGMI stats, earnings, and more.

Everything about BGMI streamer and content creator Payal Gaming in 2021

BGMI ID and IGN

In every video game, the unique ID of a player plays a pivotal role as it serves as the player's identity in the game. Similarly, in BGMI, every player is given a unique ID that sets them apart. Payal Gaming's BGMI ID is 5120321397.

The in-game name (IGN) also plays a vital role in the life of a gamer. Players are referred to by their IGNs and not their actual names, which pushes their identity as gamers.

Payal's BGMI in-game name is S8uLPaYal (S8uL being her organization's name). She is also recognized by her GTA V IGN 'Mona Darling.'

BGMI Stats

Seasonal stats reflect a player's performance in an ongoing season of BGMI. Payal has played 173 matches and has an F/D Ratio of 4.09. She has won 22 games among them and has reached the TOP 10 95 times in the ongoing C1S3.

Snippet showing Payal Gaming's stats in C1S3 of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

It would be wrong to match Payal's stats with other streamers who are BGMI Esports athletes. However, as a streamer, Payal has an impressive average damage of 561.8.

Income

Also Read Article Continues below

Payal's YouTube channel is one of the fastest-growing gaming channels in India, with over 1.7 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, Payal earns $1.3k - $21.3k per month from YouTube alone.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha