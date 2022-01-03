GodL Neyoo's BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, team, and more

Suraj Nityanand "Neyoo" Majumdar is among the most popular BGMI Esports players in the country. An absolute superstar of the game, Neyoo is popular for his insane fragging skills, which has earned him various awards in different tournaments.

Hailing from a Bengali background, Neyoo broke through all the prejudices and made a name for himself in the gaming world. He rose through the ranks playing for TSM back during the days of PUBG Mobile. He currently plays for one of the most aggressive teams in BGMI Esports, GodLike Esports.

Apart from being a professional player, Neyoo is also a streamer and content creator on YouTube. Here's a look at GodL Neyoo's BGMI ID, stats, and more.

Everything about BGMI Esports player, streamer and content creator GodL Neyoo

BGMI Seasonal Stats

Neyoo has managed to reach the Ace tier and currently has 4478 points in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Snippet showing GodL Neyoo's stats in the ongoing C1S3 of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Neyoo has played 138 matches in the current season so far and has managed to win 12 matches, carrying his team to the Top 10 in 80 matches. He has, to his name, 898 finishes with an impressive F/D Ratio of 6.51. 78 revives in the season, highlighting Neyoo's contribution to the team as an all-rounder.

He has dealt an average damage of 832.5 and has the most finishes of 23 in a match, with the highest damage of 2403. His insane aim is reflected in the high 18.8 headshot percentage.

BGMI ID and IGN

Neyoo's ID in BGMI distinguishes him as an unique player from the rest. His BGMI ID is 5148143190. Moreover, in-game names (IGN) are the names that popularize players in the gaming community as they are referred to by their IGN and not their real-life names. Neyoo's IGN is GødLNeyooooo.

Monthly Income

Apart from the salary he earns being a player for GodLike Esports and the tournament prize money, Neyoo earns a hefty amount from YouTube as well. His channel, Neyoo, has over 418K subscribers and earns him between $311 and $5K per month from YouTube (Source: Social Blade).

