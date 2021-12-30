How TSM impressed BGMI fans by dominating BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers

The ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 began on December 4 with its In-game Qualifiers, while the Online Qualifiers began on December 16.

224 qualified teams have made it to round 3 to face off against the 32 invited teams. However, TSM has destroyed the opponents in their lobby, breaking records and writing their names on the history books.

Team Solo Mid (TSM) is one of the biggest Esports organizations in the world. After huge success in PC games, TSM along with FTX has ventured into the BGMI Esports scenario and has signed one of the most dominating lineups in the country. The lineup's aggression is compared to the likes of BGMI giants, GodLike Esports.

Details about how TSM created history in BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers

Some invited teams like Global Esports and Team Forever showed their experience, putting on impressive performances respectively in Round 3 of BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers. Meanwhile, other invited teams like Velocity Gaming and 8bit folded under pressure and bowed out of the tournament; setting the perfect stage for TSM to explode.

TSM created history by being the first team to cross the 100 points mark in the Online Qualifiers, breaking Global Esports' previous highest tally of 72 points. This achievement is massive, as every team gets only three matches to prove their caliber on the battlegrounds of BGMI's first major official tournament and progress to the Quarter Finals.

TSM was drafted into group 8 in Round 3 of the Online Qualifiers. In the three matches they played, TSM stacked up a total of 110 points with a staggering 68 kill points and 42 placement points.

Although TSM's NinjaJOD, AquaNox, BlazeOP and ShadowOG earned 'Chicken Dinners' in the Miramar match and the second Erangel match, they could only finish second in the first Erangel match, missing the hat-trick of wins due to the heroics of 7Sea Esports' Prince who completed a 1v4 against TSM.

TSM shattered the previous record for highest kills in a BGIS match (24 kills) easily, as they ended their third match with 31 kills, setting a benchmark for other teams to match.

Moreover, TSM's NinjaJOD became the first player in BGIS' history to become MVP in three successive BGIS matches. He ended the matches with 6 kills, 7 kills and 10 kills, respectively.

