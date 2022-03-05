GodLike Jonathan’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings and more (March 2022)

The BGMI gaming community has been blessed with several individuals who have represented India on the international stage, making the entire nation proud. Jonathan Amaral is one such name who has shown his prowess on the world stage, forcing his opponents in the game to bow down before his gun power.

An ace assaulter and a humble individual, Jonathan is loved by the Indian gaming community. He is the first Esports player in the country to participate in a mobile phone launch party.

BGMI pro player and streamer Jonathan's in-game details

BGMI ID and IGN

Players of Battlegrounds Mobile India are given a set of numbers as their unique ID, which distinguishes them from the rest. Jonathan's ID in the game is 5112616229.

IGN or in-game name is what popularizes a player in the community. His BGMI IGN is GodLJONATHAN88. His fans can search for ID using the IGN or ID and send him friend requests in the game.

Seasonal Stats

Jonathan is the main assaulter for GodLike Esports. He is seen participating in various Battlegrounds Mobile India tournaments and scrims for hours daily. However, he has still reached as high as the Ace Dominator tier with 5266 points.

Snippet showing GodLike Jonathan's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

This season, Jonathan has played 123 classic matches and has won a 'Chicken Dinner' in 23 of those matches. Along with teammates, Jonathan has reached the Top 10 in 69 games. He has managed a total of 157520.2 damage with an average damage of 1280.7.

Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 7.85 with 965 total finishes to his credit. However, 24 most finishes and 3591 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance so far in C2S4.

Monthly Earnings

Jonathan was roped in by GodLike Esports, offering him a monthly salary unmatched by most of the players in the community.

However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, which has more than 3.79 million subscribers, through which he earns hefty amounts of money.

According to Social Blade, Jonathan has earned between $4.4K - $71.2K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

