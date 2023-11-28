5 hidden features in upcoming 2.9 BGMI update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is nearing a major update after a long and seemingly never-ending zombie mode. This means there will be a lot of bug fixes, but most importantly, BGMI players will get to see a brand-new winter-themed game mode. This mode has already been introduced in PUBG Mobile and is finally making its way into BGMI.

The winter-themed update will enter the BGMI servers with the 2.9 update. You will get to see this update in Battlegrounds Mobile India at any moment now.

In this article, we will go over some amazing features that are a subtle part of the upcoming update.

5 hidden BGMI features in the 2.9 winter mode update

1) Reindeer vehicle

Reindeer in the winter mode (Image via Krafton)

BGMI will receive a brand-new type of vehicle in the form of a mechanical reindeer. This vehicle will work like all other modes of transportation in the game. However, it is still unique in the way it functions.

When you land in the Snow Castle region after the 2.9 update, you will find four reindeer vehicles in the vicinity. You can use these vehicles to travel around the map quickly and efficiently.

The reindeer vehicles can reach a maximum speed of 90 km/h. You can also use this vehicle to climb on top of big structures like bridges and cable car depots.

2) Snow Blaster

Snow Blaster (Image via Krafton)

This will be a brand new weapon addition to BGMI. The Snow Blaster looks like the rocket launcher we find in Payload mode. However, this weapon will go in your pistol slot and use snow as ammunition.

One of the Snow Blaster's best features is you can convert yourself into a snowman by shooting at your feet twice. You will get a convert button to transform into your character once you become a snowman.

You can do the same to your enemies. Keep in mind that if your enemies convert you into a snowman, you won’t get the convert button. You will have to wait for the timer to count down to zero.

You can also use the Snow Blaster to create a heap of snow. This can be used to build a makeshift cover on the battlefield if you find yourself stuck in the open. The heap of snow will provide solid cover from oncoming enemy fire and help you escape sticky situations.

3) Free airdrop supply

Free airdrop supply (Image via Krafton)

There is a bell in the Frozen Castle, which, if you ring it, Santa Claus will come in his sleigh and provide you with an airdrop supply. This airdrop will come with a lot of excellent gear and weapons.

You will find Level 3 Helmets and Armor for almost all your teammates, gun attachments, and many more resources. So, make sure you ring the bell in the Frozen Palace to obtain the free airdrop supply.

The bell comes with a cooldown timer. As a result, you will not be able to ring it simultaneously for multiple airdrops.

4) Use your knife to break the ice boulders

Break these boulders with the knife (Image via Krafton)

You will come across boulders of ice randomly spread across the Frozen Kingdom. These ice boulders can be broken to obtain guns, ammunition, attachments, and more.

You can use your guns to break these boulders, but that would waste a lot of your bullets. However, if you use your knife, you can break the boulders in three stabs, thus saving your valuable ammo.

These ice boulders are primarily located in the Frozen Palace and will be randomly distributed in the area. You can also find these in the small villages on the map.

5) Block grenades with the Snow Blaster

Block grenades with the Snow Blaster (Image via Krafton)

Grenades are known to cause a lot of damage to anyone who has the misfortune of being in their vicinity. The only way to avoid getting eliminated by grenades is to run away from these explosive items.

With the arrival of the new update, you can use the Snow Blaster to negate the effect of enemy grenades. Once the enemy throws grenades at you, you can use this weapon to cover the grenade with snow.

This will prevent the grenade from dealing any damage to the players in its vicinity. It is important to note that a well-aimed grenade might be hard to escape using this trick in BGMI.