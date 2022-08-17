How has the BGMI ban impacted the Indian esports ecosystem and content creation?

BGMI was the perfect replacement for PUBG Mobile after the Indian government banned the latter in September 2020. Battlegrounds Mobile India was a success, like its global variant, as it gathered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. At the same time, the esports ecosystem also saw a significant rise.

Fans witnessed the rise of BGMI esports tournaments like BGIS 2021, BMOC 2022, and BMPS. Krafton had several other plans to organize more championships in the future, but all plans were halted by a sudden ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India.

On 28 July, the Government of India put restrictions on BGMI owing to security concerns.

Gametube @GametubeI The viewership of big Indian streamers has reduced due to BGMI removal from the country, now they r playing mostly New State, Apex Legends. The same stats were seen during the PUBG Mobile ban.



One could say that the game's esports scene is halted, and BGMI's content creators have seen a dip in their numbers. However, the Indian esports ecosystem is not only about Battlegrounds Mobile India (or PUBG Mobile), as fans have shown interest in playing and watching the content and tournaments of many other games.

BGMI's ban is bad news for its esports ecosystem, but other games can now flourish

Despite its presence in India, esports was not a thing before PUBG Mobile's release. Tencent Games/Krafton's popular BR game mainstreamed esports in India and many other countries due to its mass appeal. PUBG Mobile's relatability factor was evident because it is a free-to-play mobile game.

Consequently, PUBG Mobile's meteoric rise also provided a platform for content creators like Dynamo and Mortal to emerge. The content creation then slowly transitioned into forming a community in the Indian scene. However, PUBG Mobile was always on the receiving end of continuous criticism from PC gamers.

BGMI was launched as an alternative following PUBG Mobile's India ban in July 2021. Needless to say, Battlegrounds Mobile India recreated the magic and reclaimed the spot lost by PUBG Mobile. However, the sudden ban in India in July 2022 once again challenged the mainstream esports scene in the country.

Jonathan Amaral @ig_jonathan16 As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi As a BGMI esports athlete, I’m really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What’s next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi

Abhijeet Andhare @GHATAK_official There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government. There is still no official announcement or statement from the government as to why BGMI has been removed from the play store and App Store I think something fishy is going on over here and krafton should be answerable not the government.

Influencers like Jonathan, Ghatak, and Mortal have shown their displeasure while highlighting the uncertainty of the future of Indian esports. Similarly, many content creators, who, post the ban, have a considerable dip in views. Thus, the situation is pretty gloomy for many creators.

However, the ban is also a great chance for other games to flourish in the Indian market. Other esports tournaments, especially the ones related to Valorant and COD Mobile, can finally get the spotlight they deserve. The Indian esports ecosystem finally has a chance to move on from its overdependence on BGMI.

Many content creators have already started playing other games. Most have preferred New State Mobile as a potential alternative. Still, the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban is a great opportunity for Indian streamers to break the norm and stop producing niche videos.

It can be said that the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has affected the esports ecosystem pretty badly. However, at the same time, it is not the end of the hype of professional gaming and content creation, as soon new games and tournaments will replace the older ones.

Fans and esports players must understand that Battlegrounds Mobile India is not the only title with shooter gaming dynamics and battle royale mode. It is appropriate to move on to another game and start grinding hard.

