"I am really concerned about the future of this game": Jonathan calls out Krafton for no new update regarding BGMI ban

New comments regarding the BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) ban are surfacing on the internet every day, and the latest on the list is Jonathan "Jonathan" Amaral, a professional player for GodLike Esports. He put up a post on Twitter on 11 August.

Jonathan has been a prominent personality in the esports ecosystem of BGMI and PUBG Mobile (before the ban) in India, so his words are pretty significant.

The BGMI ban has been a matter of concern for many, and popular esports influencers are the ones most affected. Some famous personalities have shown their anger and disappointment, while others have suggested moving on to other games like New State Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile.

Amaral tweeted his concern regarding the Krafton-backed game's future in the country. The tweet also talks about Krafton's response regarding the clarity of the situation.

Jonathan seeks clarity from Krafton on BGMI's future

It is not true that Krafton hasn't given its response on the matter, as there have been two statements offered by the South Korean game company. Krafton's second statement did clarify the allegations related to security issues, but the company hasn't provided an update on whether the game is returning or not.

Jonathan's tweet highlights his displeasure with the lack of clarity from Krafton's side. He tweeted the following via his Twitter handle @ig_jonathan16:

"As a BGMI esports athlete, I'm really concerned about the future of this game. I really want the people at Krafton to provide us with any update about this uncertainty. What's next for all of us is a big question. #bgmi"

It has been Jonathan's first tweet since 17 May, which asks a relevant question. The tweet not only talks about the lack of transparency from Krafton's side but also seeks answers regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India esports' future in India.

Animesh "Thug" Agarwal has already shared his opinion on the Battlegrounds Mobile India ban (Image via Instagram/@8bit_thug)

However, another famous influencer, Animesh "Thug" Agarwal, has already offered some strong words on the matter. He has openly asked his followers to move on by name-dropping New State Mobile as a potential Battlegrounds Mobile India alternative.

Thug is not alone in trying to move on from BGMI as many players and streamers have already shifted to new games since Battlegrounds Mobile India's future remains undetermined. The esports ecosystem has indeed hit a bump, but, sooner or later, all gamers and fans will adopt another game as their primary option.

